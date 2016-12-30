A beautiful and furnished home for the large Indian family

The sprawling and elegant house that we will explore today, is perfect for a large family to enjoy the pleasures of countryside living. Casa de Fazenda, rendered by the interior architects at Idalia Daudt Arquitetura E Design De Interiores, is sure to give you lots of ideas for your Indian home. Bricks, stones and wood lend the property oodles of rustic charm, while large balconies, terraces and glass windows help the inhabitants to connect with nature. Set on a large plot and surrounded by manicured lawns, this residence comprises of spacious and practical areas and offer all the amenities required for modern lifestyles. Despite its rural bearings, the house is immensely luxurious.
Mostly clad in bricks, the house looks warm and welcoming from even a distance. Sloping roofs, large and airy terraces, and stately pillars make this structure unique and distinct from traditional rustic homes.
Lofty ceilings and rich wooden flooring make the interiors look airy and cosy. The elegant staircase combines wood and wrought iron, while smooth white walls reflect the modern spirit of the building. The chandelier is a glamorous touch, and the rug looks unique.
Elegant furniture, cosy textiles, soft lights and indoor greens make the living area inviting and relaxing. Printed upholstery and bright cushions add spice to the space.
A stone-clad wall accommodating the fireplace makes the living space rustic, warm and gorgeous. Vintage elements like the old milk cans and the trunk keep the charm of bygone days alive, while flowers add freshness.
This spacious library also acts as a family room and home office, with neat wooden shelves and cabinets, cosy furniture and a beautiful rug. Neutral colours offer a soothing feel here, while the iron ladder helps in accessing all books.
Equipped with tasteful furniture and stylish wooden elements, this library is perfect for working on a project, reading, listening to music or simply chatting with a loved one. The beautiful fireplace keeps the space warm and tasty during winters.
A long wooden table surrounded by chic chairs offers the ideal setting for families and friends to get together over hot meals. The barbeque and traditional stove are added attractions, while bricks lend tons of rustic charm here. Large glass windows bring in sunlight and allow diners to admire nature.
Brick pillars, brick-clad walls, and wooden and woven furniture make this terrace a truly rustic retreat after a tiring day. Admire the beauty of the landscape while chatting with friends, or enjoy cool drinks as a mild breeze blows.
The earthy colours and textures of the home’s exteriors catch our eye when we chance upon the rear facade. Large and expansive terraces, balconies and numerous glass windows help the interiors to open up to the landscape as you can see here.
The large pool with its clear and cool waters is a wonderful respite on hot days. You can soak in the beauty of the countryside as you enjoy a swim as well.
