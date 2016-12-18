Your browser is out-of-date.

10 L-Shaped kitchens to inspire you

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Nobilia project 4 20mm Focus door in Glossy lacquered Ivory with a stainless steel handle, Eco German Kitchens Eco German Kitchens Modern kitchen MDF White
A kitchen space can have various shapes and sizes, but one of the most popular and functional  options remains to be the L-shaped kitchens. It leaves you with endless possibilities and larger working and storage space.

Today, our focus will be entirely on 10 L-shaped kitchens that are perfect from the point of functioning as well as aesthetic value.

1. ​Consider workflow

Kitchen Temza design and build Modern kitchen
Temza design and build

Kitchen

Temza design and build
Temza design and build
Temza design and build

One of the most important things that you need to consider while designing your kitchen is- where you are going to stand while cooking. In a kitchen, most of the time is spent in front of the fridge, sink, or the oven.

This kitchen has it all brilliantly done by placing the stove, sink, and the breakfast table in an alignment. There is even a breakfast bar, where you can quickly serve the morning meal. The great part is – the area of work is facing outdoors.

​2. Focus on the cabinets

Kitchen RBD Architecture & Interiors Modern kitchen
RBD Architecture &amp; Interiors

Kitchen

RBD Architecture & Interiors
RBD Architecture &amp; Interiors
RBD Architecture & Interiors

One of the essentials you cannot afford to overlook while constructing a kitchen is storage. So, whatever space you have should be turned into a place of utility. While half of this kitchen is covered with big and small cabinets, the one in front of the cooking top holds an LED screen.

Along with elevating the aesthetic value, this L-shaped kitchen is also offering an opportunity for entertainment.

​3. An unconventional design

Modern Kitchen Casa Più Arredamenti modern kitchen
Casa Più Arredamenti

Modern Kitchen

Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

We hardly dare to consider the rugged type of flooring and wall paints while designing a kitchen. But, here the designers went a step ahead and showed us a result that is worth trying. While the rest of the wall showcases a bohemian style, the kitchen particularly is contrasting with glossy cabinets.

The small open shelves, cooking top, and the devices, everything is placed in a way to minimize chaos. Although the whole lot has been done in a small space, the designers have maintained the functionality by adding a breakfast table on the side of the house.

4. ​Relax while the dessert is being baked

Boulder Kitchen , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Classic style kitchen
Studio Design LLC

Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC

If it would not have been an L-shaped kitchen, there couldn’t have been a cosy seating space next to the cooking area. Just the shape of the counters has defined the kitchen area along with improving the entire look.

The ceramic coating on the countertop goes well with this modern kitchen, where you can even see a hint of the medieval era.

5. ​Optimal for small spaces

Kitchen PARKdesigned Architects Modern kitchen White
PARKdesigned Architects

Kitchen

PARKdesigned Architects
PARKdesigned Architects
PARKdesigned Architects

We highly recommend an L-shaped kitchen when there is a lack of space in the house. You can do the best in the least of space by opting for this shape and this kitchen proves it. Everything seems to be in place here, including the cooking top, sink, breakfast tables, and cabinets.

6. ​Kitchen with island

Minimalist kitchen YOUSUPOVA Minimalist kitchen
YOUSUPOVA

Minimalist kitchen

YOUSUPOVA
YOUSUPOVA
YOUSUPOVA

It’s a bright kitchen with hexagonal prints on the splash-boards and to match it hangs three quirky lights.  In the middle lies a kitchen island that lets you function better and quicker.


​7. A big one

Eco Kitchen George Robinson Kitchens Modern kitchen kitchen island,walnut wood,pendant lighting,bespoke kitchen,kitchen design
George Robinson Kitchens

Eco Kitchen

George Robinson Kitchens
George Robinson Kitchens
George Robinson Kitchens

Although, there is enough room for a horseshoe kitchen layout, the designers of this house opted for L-shape with an island in between. The pendant lights elevate the aesthetic for better and beautiful.

8. ​Mix for modern and country style

1920's Westchester Tudor Kitchen Redux Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom Classic style kitchen
Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom

1920's Westchester Tudor Kitchen Redux

Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom
Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom
Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom

A lot of natural light sinks in this L-shaped kitchen and we love the way, the windows are placed. To make things better and more beautiful, there is even a kitchen island placed in between.

9. ​Tropical arrangement

Nobilia project 4 20mm Focus door in Glossy lacquered Ivory with a stainless steel handle Eco German Kitchens Modern kitchen MDF White Nobilia,Focus door,Gloss Ivory Laquer,stainless steel handle,U shaped kitchen,Breeze Ashen Light Quartzforms worktops,Neff oven,Neff combi microwave,Neff gas hob,Blanco silgranite sink,Blanco tap,floor to ceiling cabinets
Eco German Kitchens

Nobilia project 4 20mm Focus door in Glossy lacquered Ivory with a stainless steel handle

Eco German Kitchens
Eco German Kitchens
Eco German Kitchens

A beautiful tropical setting is displayed in this kitchen with loads of bright elements. While the L-shape makes it more practical, the bright flowers and pots on the blinders and table add to the charm of the place.

10. ​Rustic kitchen

Cocina con Estilo, Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Classic style kitchen Grey
Silvina Lightowler—Diseño a medida

Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler—Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida

L-shaped kitchen, light fixtures, and the direct contact with the outdoor make this design a true inspiration if you are about to renovate your kitchen. 

Click here for more ideas and details.

These 6 mistakes attract burglars to your home
Which one of these kitchens inspired you the most?


