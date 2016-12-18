10 L-Shaped kitchens to inspire you

A kitchen space can have various shapes and sizes, but one of the most popular and functional options remains to be the L-shaped kitchens. It leaves you with endless possibilities and larger working and storage space.
Today, our focus will be entirely on 10 L-shaped kitchens that are perfect from the point of functioning as well as aesthetic value.
One of the most important things that you need to consider while designing your kitchen is- where you are going to stand while cooking. In a kitchen, most of the time is spent in front of the fridge, sink, or the oven.
This kitchen has it all brilliantly done by placing the stove, sink, and the breakfast table in an alignment. There is even a breakfast bar, where you can quickly serve the morning meal. The great part is – the area of work is facing outdoors.
One of the essentials you cannot afford to overlook while constructing a kitchen is storage. So, whatever space you have should be turned into a place of utility. While half of this kitchen is covered with big and small cabinets, the one in front of the cooking top holds an LED screen.
Along with elevating the aesthetic value, this L-shaped kitchen is also offering an opportunity for entertainment.
We hardly dare to consider the rugged type of flooring and wall paints while designing a kitchen. But, here the designers went a step ahead and showed us a result that is worth trying. While the rest of the wall showcases a bohemian style, the kitchen particularly is contrasting with glossy cabinets.
The small open shelves, cooking top, and the devices, everything is placed in a way to minimize chaos. Although the whole lot has been done in a small space, the designers have maintained the functionality by adding a breakfast table on the side of the house.
If it would not have been an L-shaped kitchen, there couldn’t have been a cosy seating space next to the cooking area. Just the shape of the counters has defined the kitchen area along with improving the entire look.
The ceramic coating on the countertop goes well with this modern kitchen, where you can even see a hint of the medieval era.
We highly recommend an L-shaped kitchen when there is a lack of space in the house. You can do the best in the least of space by opting for this shape and this kitchen proves it. Everything seems to be in place here, including the cooking top, sink, breakfast tables, and cabinets.
It’s a bright kitchen with hexagonal prints on the splash-boards and to match it hangs three quirky lights. In the middle lies a kitchen island that lets you function better and quicker.
Although, there is enough room for a horseshoe kitchen layout, the designers of this house opted for L-shape with an island in between. The pendant lights elevate the aesthetic for better and beautiful.
A lot of natural light sinks in this L-shaped kitchen and we love the way, the windows are placed. To make things better and more beautiful, there is even a kitchen island placed in between.
A beautiful tropical setting is displayed in this kitchen with loads of bright elements. While the L-shape makes it more practical, the bright flowers and pots on the blinders and table add to the charm of the place.
L-shaped kitchen, light fixtures, and the direct contact with the outdoor make this design a true inspiration if you are about to renovate your kitchen.
