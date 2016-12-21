24 Ideas for your driveway and entrance- simple but beautiful

Sometimes, you only have to focus on a couple of details to make the home entrance presentable and nice. In this ideabook, we will be discussing how a driveway can completely change your house's look.

After all, a driveway is more than a spot to put your car, it is a place that every guest arrives at before entering your house, and you obviously want to leave a good impression on them right from the start.

Here are 24 driveways which are simple and yet, beautiful: