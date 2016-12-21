Your browser is out-of-date.

24 Ideas for your driveway and entrance- simple but beautiful

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Casa L, au cubo arquitetura au cubo arquitetura Modern houses
Sometimes, you only have to focus on a couple of details to make the home entrance presentable and nice. In this ideabook, we will be discussing how a driveway can completely change your house's look.

After all, a driveway is more than a spot to put your car, it is a place that every guest arrives at before entering your house, and you obviously want to leave a good impression on them right from the start.

Here are 24 driveways which are simple and yet, beautiful:

​A wide entrance

Casa WW , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Modern houses
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

It’s a wide entrance featuring tiled steps and floors all over. The remarkable feature here is the stone clad wall with few shrubs and sensational lights.

​2. Stone and woods

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The designers of this house went for a simple yet smart combination that is wood and stone. Wild bushes, hanging lanterns acts like a cherry on the top.

​3. Rustic garden

Residencia Olinalá, Local 10 Arquitectura Local 10 Arquitectura Modern houses Concrete
Local 10 Arquitectura

Local 10 Arquitectura
Local 10 Arquitectura
Local 10 Arquitectura

An easy to do rustic garden has been shown in this image and the ruling element remains the wood and stone.

4. A wooden frame

庭を楽しみながら暮らす家, アトリエグローカル一級建築士事務所 アトリエグローカル一級建築士事務所 Country style houses
アトリエグローカル一級建築士事務所

アトリエグローカル一級建築士事務所
アトリエグローカル一級建築士事務所
アトリエグローカル一級建築士事務所

A wooden frame is the simplest way to change the appearance of any façade and the facade here proves it in confidence.

​5. A minimalist garden

Casa JM, CDR CONSTRUCTORA CDR CONSTRUCTORA Modern houses
CDR CONSTRUCTORA

CDR CONSTRUCTORA
CDR CONSTRUCTORA
CDR CONSTRUCTORA

Incorporate a small garden in the driveway of the house and see how the aesthetic takes a new level.

​6. A wooden pergola

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Nothing can be more exciting than having a wooden pergola in the entrance of the house. It’s like a nice welcome for your guests.


​7. Concrete and glass

homify Tropical style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Glasses are a daring element for the front door, but after seeing this project, you can think of this as your next renovation ideas.

​8. A tropical garden

homify Tropical style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Flowers and plants alone can change the way your façade appears. Try adding some tropical plants and notice the big change.

​9. A stainless steel gate

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

There is no hard fast rule of a good façade design, you just have to get a great element to elevate the aesthetic and here the task is done by the steel gate.

​10. A rustic porch

Remodelación de Residencia en Vista Real, NUV Arquitectura NUV Arquitectura Single family home
NUV Arquitectura

NUV Arquitectura
NUV Arquitectura
NUV Arquitectura

Include a rustic porch with traditional charm and make your facade the best in the neighbourhood.

​11. Bring in multiple elements

CASA ALTOZANO, ROKA Arquitectos ROKA Arquitectos Eclectic style houses
ROKA Arquitectos

ROKA Arquitectos
ROKA Arquitectos
ROKA Arquitectos

Here you can see a small garden, a concrete path, woods, glass, as well as sculptures and the combination have enhanced the beauty of the driveway miraculously.

​12. Warm and natural welcome

Casa Ax4, ROKA Arquitectos ROKA Arquitectos Minimalist houses Ceramic Wood effect
ROKA Arquitectos

ROKA Arquitectos
ROKA Arquitectos
ROKA Arquitectos

A coated stone wall is nothing less than a warm and natural welcome and this house proves it in sophistication.

​13. Simple porch

homify Asian style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

When the budget is tight, a two in one solution is the right option. Here the porch is adding space for fun along with giving a new look to the whole house.

​14. Open entrance

REMODELACIÓN AJUCHITLÁN, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Modern houses
Loyola Arquitectos

Loyola Arquitectos
Loyola Arquitectos
Loyola Arquitectos

The project here depicts a simple and open entry with lots of warm lights and small garden.

​15. Mini pergola

EZ4, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
P11 ARQUITECTOS

P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS

Don’t want to do much, just add a mini pergola with some good lights and the difference will be visible.

​16. Make a way through the grass

Casa L, au cubo arquitetura au cubo arquitetura Modern houses
au cubo arquitetura

au cubo arquitetura
au cubo arquitetura
au cubo arquitetura

Creating a stone path through the grass bed is the simplest yet smart thing to do with your home entrance. This house can be an inspiration for you.

​17. An entry of charm

homify Classic style houses Amber/Gold
homify

homify
homify
homify

This entry of charm has two simple elements, timber and stone flags, but the execution makes it one of the top inspirations we can have.

​18. Stones covering can be modern

Casa integrada , Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln Rustic style houses Stone Brown
Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln

Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln
Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln
Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln

Who said that stone clad walls just give a rustic look? Try the idea given in the image here and come up with a modern style.

​19. White and nature

homify Mediterranean style houses Ceramic Brown
homify

homify
homify
homify

Simple and beautiful tropical landscaping have always been one of the perfect choices for home décor and your façade can hold it too.

​20. Concrete and large wooden door

Casa na barra da tijuca- Rio de Janeiro, GEA Arquitetura GEA Arquitetura Modern houses
GEA Arquitetura

Casa na barra da tijuca- Rio de Janeiro

GEA Arquitetura
GEA Arquitetura
GEA Arquitetura

Give attention to the design of house numbers and it can be the show stealer for your façade.

​21. Modern door

Provenza L21, Arki3d Arki3d Modern houses
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

The combination of flagstone and a wooden door can be modern and here you have the right example.

​22. Mediterranean inspiration

TODO PARA LA DECORACIÓN EN PIEDRA /MÁRMOL, D&L Stonedel D&L Stonedel Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
D&amp;L Stonedel

D&L Stonedel
D&amp;L Stonedel
D&L Stonedel

Modern and fresh inputs like flowers and marble make this entrance a desired option for driveways.

​23. Stone in yellow

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Stones in yellow can make the façade stand out and it’s even easy to do.

​24. Modern and original

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Good material for the entrance steps and a small garden by the side of it can make your façade an exception and here is one perfect example. Try these ideas and make your façade more welcoming.

Which one of these driveways inspired you the most?


