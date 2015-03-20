homify 360°: Modern Detached House, Mersch

Based on what we’ve already seen of the house, the living room could be said to depart somewhat from what one might expect. Firstly, and most obviously, there’s that stripy wall that so noisily demands your attention as soon as you walk in the door. It’s a far cry from the restrained minimalism of the other two rooms. And of course, there’s also the animal skin rug; an accessory altogether more rustic than anything else we’ve seen so far. But, on closer examination, this room isn’t really so inconsistent with the others after all. Light is central to the look of this space, too, and simple, symmetrical shapes dominate. The wonderful slate floor seen throughout the house is, of course, present here too.