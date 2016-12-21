This family home is a dream

This year was the hottest in several decades and scientists studying rapid changes in environment due to global warming predict that each year the condition is going to deteriorate. These unprecedented heat conditions have forced people to spend summers in locations where heat is manageable. Resorts in hilly areas and those close to large water bodies like river, lake, sea and ocean have become sought after locations for individuals and families to spend their summer vacations.

Around the world people spend their summer vacations in resorts, hotels and home-stays. Families that can afford to maintain multiple residences usually have small cottages and residences with basic facilities in exotic locations on hills or close to water sources. While some people prefer purchasing small cottages that are part of large resorts to save up on maintenance cost, some prefer to set up a cottage on their own.

In this ideabook we shall discuss about ways to set up a summer cottage and maintain it so you can enjoy several memorable summers with your family.