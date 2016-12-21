This family home is a dream

This year was the hottest in several decades and scientists studying rapid changes in environment due to global warming predict that each year the condition is going to deteriorate. These unprecedented heat conditions have forced people to spend summers in locations where heat is manageable. Resorts in hilly areas and those close to large water bodies like river, lake, sea and ocean have become sought after locations for individuals and families to spend their summer vacations.
Around the world people spend their summer vacations in resorts, hotels and home-stays. Families that can afford to maintain multiple residences usually have small cottages and residences with basic facilities in exotic locations on hills or close to water sources. While some people prefer purchasing small cottages that are part of large resorts to save up on maintenance cost, some prefer to set up a cottage on their own.
In this ideabook we shall discuss about ways to set up a summer cottage and maintain it so you can enjoy several memorable summers with your family.
Garden and lawn is an essential part of summer houses as they help to maintain cool temperature while providing natural shelter to birds and animals from sweltering summer heat. Summer cottages are incomplete without a wide lawn and garden with thick foliage all around. This kind of summer house built with locally available materials and white exteriors is ideal for summer when enhanced by a lush garden filled with small and large trees.
For peace and tranquility a summer cottage has to be away from the crowds and main road. As one has to drive towards it, a summer cottage should have a sizeable garage to accommodate one if not two cars. The garage here may be small and perfect for just one car but the wide stone paved driveway around the house can be used to park several cars if guests arrive for summer.
Even a summer cottage needs to be neat and presentable though its environment is less formal than a home in the city. The living room here is designed with modern gadgets and furniture that are required for comfort. Every part of the modern living room ranging from décor to lighting and furnishings has been carefully arranged to make it as comfortable and trendy as a living area in the city.
The bright and colorful is dominated by large windows and sparkling black granite counter that makes a classy combination with wooden cabinets. Neutral walls and laminated cupboards add a striking note to the eclectic kitchen with light green back-splash. Large sandstone tiles are in complete harmony with timber covered cabinets edged with steel.
One of the most defining aspects of this adorable and cozy cottage project is its harmonious partnership with nature. Constructed amidst a large group of trees the house does not clash with nature as it uses solar panels to meet some of its energy needs and also has skylights on the south side roof. These solar panels help to meet some electricity and hot water needs of the house while skylights provide sufficient brightness across the day and both these technologies help to reduce carbon footprint.
