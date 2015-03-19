homify 360°: Casa Moné, Mexico

Sometimes, in some particularly visually impressive homes, it can seem that interesting and unique design may have trumped comfort. Many of the interiors that are most notable for their layout and furnishings are in fact far from practical as living spaces. It may seem an obvious statement, and one that should be self-evident, but to many people it isn’t: comfort and style do not have to be mutually exclusive. Far from it. It’s entirely possible to combine the two; and indeed, in many cases, putting comfort at the forefront of your design plans can actually remove aesthetic limitations rather than create them. Such is the case with Casa Moné, a home in Mexico designed by architecture firm Niv3l. Here, comfort and relaxation are the defining themes at the root of every design decision. The result is an interior with a very distinctive, and very welcoming, style of its own.