homify 360°: A couture apartment, Chalon-sur-Saône

Some homes have a clear DNA running all the way through their design, meaning that the bathroom would be easily identifiable as belonging in the same building as the living room and kitchen, even if all three rooms were to be viewed in isolation. There are as many different routes to achieving this level of design unity as there are design philosophies in themselves (i.e. countless), but there are a few easily recognisable and often-employed tricks that come up time and time again in cases where consistency is important. One obvious, and simple, method of making all your rooms feel like they are part of the same family is to pick a bold statement colour (or even several) and ensure that it recurs throughout the house. With this apartment in the Burgundy region of France, Laurence Faure has employed exactly that method, and done so completely fearlessly, selecting as her theme colours shades so strong it takes a very self-assured designer to use them so prominently. The apartment also manages to flow perfectly thanks to other, less glaring, design techniques. Let’s take a look around.