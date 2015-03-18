homify 360°: A couture apartment, Chalon-sur-Saône

Some homes have a clear DNA running all the way through their design, meaning that the bathroom would be easily identifiable as belonging in the same building as the living room and kitchen, even if all three rooms were to be viewed in isolation. There are as many different routes to achieving this level of design unity as there are design philosophies in themselves (i.e. countless), but there are a few easily recognisable and often-employed tricks that come up time and time again in cases where consistency is important. One obvious, and simple, method of making all your rooms feel like they are part of the same family is to pick a bold statement colour (or even several) and ensure that it recurs throughout the house. With this apartment in the Burgundy region of France, Laurence Faure has employed exactly that method, and done so completely fearlessly, selecting as her theme colours shades so strong it takes a very self-assured designer to use them so prominently. The apartment also manages to flow perfectly thanks to other, less glaring, design techniques. Let’s take a look around.
This image introduces the colour that will most clearly dominate the design of the entire apartment – that wonderfully strong turquoise shade, seen here on the wall on the right. The orange shade used for the glass of the end tables, the top of the dining table and the interior of the overhead lamp will also pop up in quite a few other places, but it’s the rich hue of the wall that we’re going to get particularly used to seeing over the next few photos
Taking a closer look, we can get a better idea of how those very unusual textured wall panels fit into the rest of the room. The warm tone of the wood used, although not quite deep enough to count as orange itself, is a great match for the orange colour used on the tabletop and in the lighting. The upside-down positioning of the letters and numbers adds an extra dollop of quirkiness to what is already a very eccentric feature of the room, cementing the overall air of playfulness suggested by the bright colour scheme and brightly simple furniture. It’s worth paying attention to the style of chair used here, incidentally, as these will also be cropping up elsewhere in the apartment.
On this wall that forms part of the open-plan dining and living area, the bright colours of the room are reflected multiple times in little round mirrors, each one recreating the effect of a fisheye camera through its curved surface.
Rotating our view of the room to see it from the other side, we can now get a good look at the living area, which is incorporated into the same space as the dining area. The same orange that was used to pick out certain features around the dining table here becomes the dominant colour, while turquoise is used to highlight the asymmetrical wall lamp.
Through in the kitchen, orange and turquoise continue to lead. The miniature pendant lamps hanging above the worktop are just as sweet as you would expect given the cute, almost slightly childish, colour scheme.
Turquoise is the perfect colour for a bathroom – cool, soothing and reminiscent of the ocean, it’s a great shade to enhance relaxation. It’s no wonder, then, that the turquoise theme has been continued here – and this time a pretty minty shade has been brought in to provide contrast, too.
Here, as in the bathroom, that cheerful paint makes perfect sense. In case you didn;t notice, those chairs from the dining area have made another appearance too!