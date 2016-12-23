5 miraculous small bathroom renovations to get inspired

Cramped, boxy bathrooms are areas where there is the most scope of potential in terms of remodeling. Whether it’s lack of space, or indispensable reorganization, remodelling comes with a lot of dedication and care.
Today, we bring to you transformations that will blow your mind. From sloppy, tiny, reject bathrooms, to bijou ones that display an identity of modernisation.
So stay tuned, as we bring to you epic transformations!
Here is the honest state of a dilapidated bathroom. A large chunk of the tiles has departed from the walls, leaving holes behind. The lack of care is evident by the dark grouts, and yellowish tiles. If this bathroom doesn’t deserve a remodel right away, we don’t know what does, which is why professionals decided to remake it, making all the difference in the world.
It’s hard to believe that this is the result of the aforementioned bathroom’s transformation. The old dilapidated bathroom has been placed in a completely new light. Refurbished and furnished, so as to accommodate a new bath space. The bright finishes in light colours reflect light right through the space, making for a perfect environment. The wood cabinet makes a delicate transition over the ceramic colour and the glass box in the bathtub provides the perfect modern touch.
While this doesn’t seem half as bad as its previous counterpart, the lacklustre tiles and uninspiring ambience called for an immediate transformation.
A fantastic renovation came into play giving rise to this incredulous bathroom. An aged aura surrounds you as the dark tones offer a timeless look.
Colours say a lot more than you think and a mismatch of them is never acceptable. This small bathroom could not benefit from lighting of any sort which is why it qualified for a remake. The moral however, remains to be the choice of the right colours.
An infallible coating of white all over transforms the old space completely. The space was rearranged and the brown coating stripped off. The modern pieces add to the aura creating a modern bathroom.
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
Size isn’t the only setback of this bathroom, but also is the lack of colour. The neutral coloured tiles alongside the purple coloured top don’t do much in terms of aesthetics. The possibility of doing something better was real and has been skillfully put into practice.
Yet another wonderful transformation. The light colours in the jackets and the oversized mirror were great choices to make the setting more enjoyable. The presence of the colourful baskets with ethnic designs is perfectly valued in the scenery.
Checkout bathroom storage ideas here.
A little too much? It would seem that way. The lack of space was exploited, leaving behind a lack of comfort in the environment. This called for immediate action!
Another beautiful renovation looks you in the eye. Light colours have once again proven to be effective in smaller spaces. The large mirror behind the case was a great choice to provide amplitude and optimum light distribution in the room. The choice to reuse classic cabinets the choice of gold taps add the perfect touch to compose the environment.