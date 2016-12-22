Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 Beautiful garden ideas to renovate your small yard

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Jardines, a.s.paisajimo a.s.paisajimo Mediterranean style garden
Loading admin actions …

Small yards can often get to you. This doesn’t mean you should stop yourself from renovating the area. There’s a limit to the limit that space can have on you! With a little amount of creativity you can make your home look beautiful in no time at all.

Today we bring to you ideas that have completely transformed small backyards with wonderful landscaping and gardening solutions. You’ll see different formats of gardens that broke past the barrier of small yards.

We invite you to join us for another set of excellent inspirations designed by our professionals. By the end of it you will have your own reasons to also create a small and pleasant garden.

Follow us and enjoy!

1. Delimiting space

Aravaca, avidra avidra Modern garden
avidra

avidra
avidra
avidra

The lack of space didn’t appear to be a problem in this beautiful garden. The yard was divided into a nice area with high wood-deck where the entire where the family can get together for hours. A nice and small island with a perfectly trimmed lawn, results in a beautiful setting for the outside area

2. Decorated with Stones

Jardin de la Luz, Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Modern garden
Beatrice Perlac—Adarve Jardines

Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines
Beatrice Perlac—Adarve Jardines
Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines

Stones are a great way to create contrasts with colours, which is why they are considered to be the natural decoration for gardens. In this lawn, white stones surround the small palm trees, giving rise to more space. To complement that, the slab stones mark a transit space.

You can hire an architect to attain the look you desire.

3. Miraculously Shaped

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern garden
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

This terrace, on the opposite side of the facade, hosts a small flower bed which was built with masonry, following curved lines that give the place a special charm. The combination of the green garden and the plants, with the light tones that surround the space, bring in a wonderful result.

4. Skirting the Pool

Aravaca, avidra avidra Modern garden
avidra

avidra
avidra
avidra

Pools and natural space, form  more than a perfect yard. In this project, a solution was found in taking advantage of the gaps in the wall that surrounded the pool. Mini pines and small shrubs complement the spaces very well.

Checkout ways to spruce up your garden here.

5. To reunite the Family

Pimlico - Terraza, JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista Modern garden
JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista

JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista
JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista
JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista

The wooden L shaped sofa with the comfy cushions lure you in. The small round table that is blue in color forms a perfect space for the entire family to capture serene moments of togetherness.

6. With Bamboos

Barcelona-Meridiana, Simbiosi Estudi Simbiosi Estudi Modern garden
Simbiosi Estudi

Simbiosi Estudi
Simbiosi Estudi
Simbiosi Estudi

Bamboos are seen as a symbol of oriental culture that brings lightness and harmony to gardens. In this space, the gardeners have opted for small flowers and bamboo in order to decorate the garden. The red on the wall brings in the perfect vibration touch to the area.


7. With Small Trees

Jardines, a.s.paisajimo a.s.paisajimo Mediterranean style garden
a.s.paisajimo

a.s.paisajimo
a.s.paisajimo
a.s.paisajimo

Long wooden bibs shelter small plants, complementing the wall in this garden. A feeling of protection and warmth is brought about with the natural surroundings on the banks of the city.

8. With a Wooden Deck

PISO SANTPERE47, Miel Arquitectos Miel Arquitectos Modern garden
Miel Arquitectos

Miel Arquitectos
Miel Arquitectos
Miel Arquitectos

Here, the timber carries out the responsibility of utilizing space for both the pleasant floor, and for the bib with the tree. Simple and beautiful.

9. With Wooden Bibs

Terraza en el "eixample", Mariona Soler Mariona Soler Garden
Mariona Soler

Mariona Soler
Mariona Soler
Mariona Soler

For fans of spaces decorated with wood, this backyard is an excellent alternative. The  floor, bib and the walls form a beautiful set with the presence of this natural material.

10. Leading the Staircase

Garden in Madrid, Planta Paisajistas Planta Paisajistas Modern garden
Planta Paisajistas

Garden in Madrid

Planta Paisajistas
Planta Paisajistas
Planta Paisajistas

To take advantage of a lateral staircase, you can opt for a  space with shrubs and trees on the slope. In addition to beautifying the environment, in the midst of heavy rains, the terrain will not suffer from landslides.

11. A Nice Terrace

CHILL OUT en Elvas (Portugal), Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo

Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo
Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo
Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo

On this terrace, the suspended space with the wooden deck has a nice decor with a sofa shaped in an L. To complement the warmth of the place, small plants were added to the walls. Simple and perfect!

12. Wonderful Balcony

CASA LL, Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace
Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office

Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office
Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office
Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office

In this balcony, delicacy and rusticity were added amid the decoration of the wooden deck. The fabric cover is wonderful as it expresses the decorative softness of the setting.

13. Giving Elegance to the Facade

Landscape Ansari Architects Modern garden Plant,Road surface,Tree,Land lot,Grass,Urban design,Flooring,Building,Shrub,Real estate
Ansari Architects

Landscape

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Gardens add a great deal to facades. In this garden, the stone next to the wall was decorated with small plants, resulting in an additional touch of perfection to beautify the house. Great inspiration!

14. A Terrace with Small Fruit Trees

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

This terrace has a paradisaic view. To add to that, the decoration of the wooden floor is simply splendid. Small fruit trees running along the terrace add a touch of grace to the entire setting.

15. Colours and Even More

garden M, 山越健造デザインスタジオ Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio 山越健造デザインスタジオ Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio Modern garden
山越健造デザインスタジオ　Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio

山越健造デザインスタジオ　Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio
山越健造デザインスタジオ　Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio
山越健造デザインスタジオ　Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio

Finally, to end this post, we bring you this. When the yard is all covered up with granite flooring. The delicacy of the purple flowers, colour and bring incredible beauty to the space. The result is a simple and wonderful garden.

Don’t let a small yard be the reason for you to hold back on anything. These genius ideas are a wonderful way to transform your backyard.

A stylish and modern 700 sqft apartment
Here are 5 Beautiful garden ideas to renovate your small yard. Try them and share your comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks