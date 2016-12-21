22 Photos of a beautiful and state-of-the-art home for you

Today we visit a fantastic and amazing house designed by professional Architect and Interior designers, in the beautiful city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. They were responsible for creating each and every one of the rooms of this modern residence, both in and out, providing an excellent quality of life for its residents.

This tour begins at the recreation area, where feast our eyes on a refreshing pool on the terrace with a concrete floor that has a nice green wall with creepers. This gives you a connection with nature that is undeniable. The backyard has a multitude of possibilities to extract from an excellent afternoon outdoors to a pool table with outdoor dining. Lounge chairs allow you to enjoy the wondrous beauty up ahead.

We then make way inside the house where the architectural language creates a cohesive force with the environment that predominates in the spaces of the rooms. A design that is consistent, follows you as the materials add color to create an interior filled with life. Spaces communicate with each other, gelling perfectly. Social coexistence is encouraged as the beautiful kitchen makes connections with the rest of the house.

The next floor brings private spaces to the forefront where bedrooms and bathrooms are located. The rooms offer an array of furniture that is centred around a theme. The theme being a continual design language that favours each of the spaces. Each bedroom is a reflection of the personality of its inhabitants with different decorations. Each of which maintains the modern and a contemporary architectural style that we spoke of earlier.

The tour ends at the home office, which has a modern simplistic unpretentious design. The quality and functionality of the area make it the ideal space to work in from the comfort of your home.