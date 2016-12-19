15 Exterior gates to impress your whole street!

An impressive exterior gate is as important as a front entrance as people use it to gauge the owners’ taste in fine things that life has to offer. If you are planning to build an entrance gate that is elegant in design and structure and also provides protection to the house like a sentinel for several years irrespective of weather changes then this list of designs should meet your needs. This ideabook contains designs of fifteen entrance doors that can be placed at the boundary wall to enhance the aesthetics of the house and also protect the interiors from robbers.

These designs have been created out of wood and metals like iron aluminum and copper to suit the color and design aspirations of its creators. Do come with us and take a closer look at these gates which may help you to find the ideal gate for your home.