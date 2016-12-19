Your browser is out-of-date.

15 Exterior gates to impress your whole street!

Rita Deo Rita Deo
Riyadh House, arqflores / architect arqflores / architect Modern windows & doors
An impressive exterior gate is as important as a front entrance as people use it to gauge the owners’ taste in fine things that life has to offer. If you are planning to build an entrance gate that is elegant in design and structure and also provides protection to the house like a sentinel for several years irrespective of weather changes then this list of designs should meet your needs.  This ideabook contains designs of fifteen entrance doors that can be placed at the boundary wall to enhance the aesthetics of the house and also protect the interiors from robbers.

These designs have been created out of wood and metals like iron aluminum and copper to suit the color and design aspirations of its creators.  Do come with us and take a closer look at these gates which may help you to find the ideal gate for your home.

1. Modern touch with traditional facade

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Modern windows & doors
Traditional entrance gate made of hardwood has been given a trendy twist with prominent steel handles. To make the gate for garage easy to handle it has been given two panes while small gate at the side for people is single. Both gates have a slit at eye level to make identification easier before opening the gate.

2. Interlaced steel plates

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Garage Doors
The elegant design of this gate is fashioned out of wide steel plates that are interlaced around slim iron rods. This gate too has twin panes that open at the center to let in vehicles while the smaller side gate is for people.

3. Stainless steel with laser design

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern garden
Created out of shiny stainless steel sheets with laser cut designs of plants and leaves on its surface the classy entrance gate here is several notches up from usual steel and wood gates.  The gates are higher than the boundary wall and supported by colorful pots holding thick green shrubs next to them which increases their aesthetic appeal.

4. Wooden door in rustic setting

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Modern windows & doors
To create a unique approach to the house, all elements of rustic life like stone walls and wood gate has been brought together to make an easy to maneuver pedestrian door.

5. Combination of materials for a concrete fence

주택 리모델링, 해밀건축사사무소 해밀건축사사무소 Minimalist windows & doors
This gate is a combination of multiple materials like wood and metal which gives it a colorful flair as it is set within dull grey stone pillars. The frame of the gate  has been created entirely out of metal and painted black for a dignified look.

6. Sliding gate design

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Modern windows & doors
Do not have the time or energy to seek out perfect gates in metal and wood then settle for this practical sliding metal gate fitted on tiny wheels.  Dark gate set within contrasting stone walls sets the house apart from others in the neighbors.


7. Steel in different formats

Stainless Steel Artistic Gates Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Eclectic style garden
The stainless steel gate and fencing here is designed to impress and represents a snow clad mountain with rivulets of water running through it.

8. An ascending gate

Portón ascendente, Elite Puertas Automaticas Elite Puertas Automaticas Modern garage/shed Iron/Steel Brown
Strong gate of iron polished to perfection and fortified with eclectic design is structured to ascend up every time the vehicle is driven in and out of the house.

9. Aluminum gate

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Modern windows & doors
This external gate is made of welded aluminum and is easy to manage as it folds up and is resistant and stylish!

10. Wooden wonder

Reforma de vivienda con etiqueta de eficiencia energética A (Gran Alacant, Santa Pola), Novodeco Novodeco Scandinavian style windows & doors
The simple wooden entry gate has been given special importance with reinforced steel border along the edges to increase its strength.

11. Wrought iron gates

Rear View of Classical style metal electric gates with above ground motors Portcullis Electric Gates Classic style garden
This high security gate opens automatically only when activated by a switch from inside the house. This wrought iron gate frame is supported by twin stone pillars on either side and privacy by line of thick foliage trees along the boundary wall.

12. A gate with bars

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Modern windows & doors
This sliding gate rolls back and forth on tiny wheels and delineates the terrain of the house from others on the street.

13. Iron lattice work and bars

North elevation homify Modern houses Granite Multicolored
An impressive facade as this would look plain with a simple black aluminum gate though it matches a section of the facade. To achieve a look that is far removed from plain gates, the owners decided to create a designer entrance gate with a mix of steel filigree patterns and flat brown bars.

14. Gate with circular designs

Riyadh House, arqflores / architect arqflores / architect Modern windows & doors
Retain privacy and decorum by having a gate that has an opaque surface like the one here. The intricate design made of strips of steel makes this a glamorous gate that any owner would be proud to open for guests.

15. Welded aluminum gate with personality

Portails Design Equation, Art et Portails Art et Portails Windows & doors Doors
Why settle for plain dull gates when more artistic options are available. Aluminum gates with design overlays fit into any boundary walls.

If you are planning to use any of these designs then you should improve the entrance path to your home too.

Which entrance gate did you like the best? Do let us know in your comments below.


No, Thanks