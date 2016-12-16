Your browser is out-of-date.

A cosy and stylish apartment of 650 square feet

Casa Dp 2, gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
Remodelled by the architects at GK Architetti in Milan, this modest apartment of 650 square feet was transformed into a spacious and airy home where all common areas merge nicely with each other. It will surely inspire you for your Indian project, if you are planning to pull down internal walls to create an open plan layout in your residence. This way, all family members will be able to interact freely whether they are cooking, watching TV, eating or socialising with guests. Read on to know more about the specialties of this smart and tasteful abode.

Come inside

Casa Dp 2, gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
Based on the client’s wishes, the two bedroom apartment was converted into a home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Note how smooth and revamped entrance takes you to the kitchen directly.

Bright living space

Casa Dp 2, gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
Thanks to the renovation, the interiors have become much more functional and visually appealing. The living space is now open and connected with the entrance, so that guests find themselves in a cosy and stylish ambiance the moment they enter the home. This space is bright and filled with trendy furnishing to cater to urban needs.

Easy communication between spaces

Casa Dp 2, gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
The living area merges seamlessly with the compact dining arrangement, behind which you can see the stylish kitchen. The column to the right of the breakfast counter has become a nook for storing wines instead of being a structural impediment.

A holistic view of common areas

Casa Dp 2, gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
By demolishing an unnecessary interior wall, the architects have created a very modern kitchen which merges with both the living and the dining. A beam on the false ceiling supports all light fixtures here, and you now have one large common area where you can eat, cook, relax, chat with loved ones or enjoy a drink.

Practical kitchen

Casa Dp 2, gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
The small kitchen is easy to work in, thanks to the neat organisation of all appliances and fixtures. The white cabinets lend a feeling of spaciousness here, while the grey countertop provides the right contrast. Natural light enters through the frosted glass panes, filling the kitchen with warmth and cheer.

Smart storage

Casa Dp 2, gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
The architects made sure that no space goes waste during the renovation. In-built pull-out closets were created in the kitchen with multiple steel shelves to store food, condiments, cleaning products and more.


Pleasing bedroom

Casa Dp 2, gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
While old walls near the entrance were pulled down, new partition walls were built in between the bedroom and the kitchen. The sleek passage leading to the bathroom is right behind the kitchen, and the previous store room is now a closet in the bedroom. Bright textiles add colour to this space.

A bathroom that has it all

Casa Dp 2, gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
Not much was changed in the compact bathroom, except the WC and bathtub. All the sanitary fixtures are arranged on one side in a linear fashion to leave enough space for movement. The tub is small but smart and equipped with a shower, and has neat white steps leading up to it.

A look at another bathroom

Casa Dp 2, gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
This bathroom too, like the previous one, follows a linear arrangement of sanitary wares. The compact shower enclosure is a stylish touch, while the wooden floor adds warmth.

Optimal utilisation of space

Casa Dp 2, gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
The bathroom you just saw is also the spot for doing laundry. As a space-saving solution, the mirrored door of an in-built cabinet hides the washing machine. The door naturally lends the illusion of spaciousness as well.

Brilliant concealment

Casa Dp 2, gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
We are back to the social area again. Note how a sleek white panel hides the air-conditioner and opens automatically when the cooling is turned on. The panel blends very well with the home’s interiors too.

A bit of magic

Casa Dp 2, gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
Here’s how the panel opens up magically when the AC is on. A very innovative touch we have to say!

Take another tour for more ideas - A furnished and well planned house for the new smart cities inIndia.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


