6 clever storage solutions for awkward kitchen corners

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Country style kitchen
When it comes to small kitchens, corners have a way of looking out of place. Of course, if you want your kitchen to be fully functional and stylish, then you’re going to have to deal with those pesky corners that seem to get in the way of your idea of a perfect kitchen.

But whether your kitchen is U-shaped or laid out in an L-form, chances are that it presents at least one corner where things tend to get a bit tricky in terms of storage and practicality.

Not to worry, though, for we on Homify are on top of even this situation by treating you to some very lovely (and much-needed) tips and tricks to overcome this. Scroll down and take a look…

1. The corner drawer

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Country style kitchen
Yet another uber cool design for a kitchen drawer is up for grabs. This is something that you can pull off to make your kitchen look trendy utilizing that corner space like never before!

2. The corner drawer—take 2

Grosvenor | Luxury American Walnut Kitchen Davonport Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
This looks like the work of a designer who knows exactly what he was doing. A simple, yet spectacular design that allows the corner space to become a fully functional drawer. There’s no denying the spectacularity of this exceptional design.

Also checkout impressive contemporary kitchen islands here.

3. A built-in option

Kitchen Designs, INFRA I NOVA PVTLTD INFRA I NOVA PVTLTD Modern kitchen Cabinetry,Countertop,Furniture,Property,White,Tap,Purple,Sink,Product,Kitchen
There’s more to walls than just a display for wall paints and pictures. This is a clever example, with aesthetic cabinetry that was placed in a difficult corner, not only saving up a bit of space for both the floor and counters, but also allowing the meeting corner between the two counters to become more open, making this a practical design.

4. A unique design

APPARTAMENTO A MILANO, ARCHITETTO MARIANTONIETTA CANEPA ARCHITETTO MARIANTONIETTA CANEPA Modern kitchen
Now here is a kitchen that you don’t every day: Creating a corner in a space of this angular kitchen, intentionally! This bespoke kitchen hovers on the smaller side, in the sense that the amount of cabinetry (and, thus, storage space) it presents just wasn’t enough. Add this funky V-shaped layout and in an instant the cabinets get wider. Modern magic at the tip of your fingers. What’s more, there still is some space left over for a prepping area on the counter-top by the stove.

5. The corner cabinet

Cocina Lyn, Almacén de Carpintería Gómez Almacén de Carpintería Gómez KitchenAccessories & textiles
A cabinet such as this fulfils the exact same function as the drawer mentioned in the previous example, by turning that otherwise difficult corner space into a storage area. Rather than having two separate corner cabinets where only one of the doors can be opened at a time, you can opt for one such as this!

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

6. The pull-out wizard

Storage space solution pull out drawers great for reaching to the back of the cupboard without the need to get on your knees Kitchencraft Modern kitchen
Just because a kitchen appliance is located next to a corner doesn’t make it completely useless. As we said earlier, those corner walls can achieve so much more.

Hiding a wide array of utensils, accessories and other kitchen goodies was never this simple! All this with a hint of aesthetics to your kitchen interiors. It’s an all round win win situation, wouldn’t you say?

6 Pictures of amazing transformation of a house
Here are some clever storage solutions for awkward kitchen corners. Try them and share your comments.


