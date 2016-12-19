6 clever storage solutions for awkward kitchen corners

When it comes to small kitchens, corners have a way of looking out of place. Of course, if you want your kitchen to be fully functional and stylish, then you’re going to have to deal with those pesky corners that seem to get in the way of your idea of a perfect kitchen.
But whether your kitchen is U-shaped or laid out in an L-form, chances are that it presents at least one corner where things tend to get a bit tricky in terms of storage and practicality.
Not to worry, though, for we on Homify are on top of even this situation by treating you to some very lovely (and much-needed) tips and tricks to overcome this. Scroll down and take a look…
Yet another uber cool design for a kitchen drawer is up for grabs. This is something that you can pull off to make your kitchen look trendy utilizing that corner space like never before!
This looks like the work of a designer who knows exactly what he was doing. A simple, yet spectacular design that allows the corner space to become a fully functional drawer. There’s no denying the spectacularity of this exceptional design.
There’s more to walls than just a display for wall paints and pictures. This is a clever example, with aesthetic cabinetry that was placed in a difficult corner, not only saving up a bit of space for both the floor and counters, but also allowing the meeting corner between the two counters to become more open, making this a practical design.
Now here is a kitchen that you don’t every day: Creating a corner in a space of this angular kitchen, intentionally! This bespoke kitchen hovers on the smaller side, in the sense that the amount of cabinetry (and, thus, storage space) it presents just wasn’t enough. Add this funky V-shaped layout and in an instant the cabinets get wider. Modern magic at the tip of your fingers. What’s more, there still is some space left over for a prepping area on the counter-top by the stove.
A cabinet such as this fulfils the exact same function as the drawer mentioned in the previous example, by turning that otherwise difficult corner space into a storage area. Rather than having two separate corner cabinets where only one of the doors can be opened at a time, you can opt for one such as this!
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
Just because a kitchen appliance is located next to a corner doesn’t make it completely useless. As we said earlier, those corner walls can achieve so much more.
Hiding a wide array of utensils, accessories and other kitchen goodies was never this simple! All this with a hint of aesthetics to your kitchen interiors. It’s an all round win win situation, wouldn’t you say?