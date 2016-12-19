6 clever storage solutions for awkward kitchen corners

When it comes to small kitchens, corners have a way of looking out of place. Of course, if you want your kitchen to be fully functional and stylish, then you’re going to have to deal with those pesky corners that seem to get in the way of your idea of a perfect kitchen.

But whether your kitchen is U-shaped or laid out in an L-form, chances are that it presents at least one corner where things tend to get a bit tricky in terms of storage and practicality.

Not to worry, though, for we on Homify are on top of even this situation by treating you to some very lovely (and much-needed) tips and tricks to overcome this. Scroll down and take a look…