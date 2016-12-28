An old apartment that found a new leash of life!

This ideabook takes you on a tour of a medium-size apartment that was suffering from a bad organization. However, our designers helped in the renovation leading to amazing results, and the change in this house is the ideal solution for your apartment which may have many things that want to get rid of.

The before pictures are dark and gloomy , the after results are beautiful, that is an old apartment found a new leash of life! So, have a look and get inspired with the changes.