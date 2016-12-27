Your browser is out-of-date.

12 Different ideas for lighting your bedrooms

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Recamara y Vestidor Moderno
Loading admin actions …

Bedroom is a place to have rest and relax after your long day of work. Thus, the bedroom must be given special attention in order to get the right warmth and comfort that we look for. A comfortable setting in bedroom results in complete rest for the owners and get them ready for a new racy day.

Amongst the many elements, one of the important factors is the lighting. Choosing appropriate lighting in the bedroom determines a lot. It impacts your comfort level. The choice of lighting pattern varies, importantly depending on whether you want to relax, read, or perform other activities, taking into account the suitability of the decor of the room and rest of the designs. So, let us have a look at some gorgeous lighting arrangement ideas for your bedroom.

1. Lighting Bishop

UN CALDO CHALET DI DESIGN
archstudiodesign

archstudiodesign
archstudiodesign
archstudiodesign

This room is designed in Scandinavian style and the designer has chosen wonderful elements meticulously, and the most important element here is the use of wood in every detail, so the lighting enlightens in the room. Leaning roof gives a special beauty to the romantic atmosphere as falling dim lighting on both sides of the bed and in the top of the wall look magical.

Must Read- 15 most beautiful bedrooms of 2016

2. Lighting Distribution

Casa Folha
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

Use lamp units to illuminate the room like those on both sides of the roof, and the other in the middle of the bed from the inside. In addition to this, special and thoughtful arrangement of lights create diversity in the room and can be adjusted to purposeful jobs like reading or other. However, determining the location of lighting is important. 

3. Natural Lighting

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Without a doubt, the natural illuminations are the best and the most comfortable, so the use of natural lighting during the day is important if you are looking for the spirit of innovation and activity in your bedroom. 

In addition, the presence of a large terrace garden full of flowers and trees, as in this design, give rest and recreation, which the bedroom certainly needs!

4. Dim Lighting

Departamento DL
kababie arquitectos

kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

Dull illumination and lighting give a feeling of calm and relaxation. The development of lighting next to curtains provide dim lighting with beautiful shades at once.

5. Simple and Elegant

Departamento Jomap
DIN Interiorismo

DIN Interiorismo
DIN Interiorismo
DIN Interiorismo

Are you a fan of elegance and colors? Simple lighting patterns like this will certainly impress you.

Ceiling lighting gave a touch of beauty to the room lighting and create quiet for a romantic atmosphere and a dreamer, as the designer added light fixtures installed in the bed neatly to increase the lighting when reading or doing a different activity.

7. Modern Lighting

homify BedroomLighting
homify

homify
homify
homify

Featuring a modern style in design with simplicity, ease of use and to meet the needs at the same time, the lighting in this trendy design is quite trendy. The electronic blinds can be opened and closed by remote control in the proportion of lighting a user want to have at a time.


8. Dark Lights

Bed with light effect
Nature in My Life

Bed with light effect

Nature in My Life
Nature in My Life
Nature in My Life

Many of us want the bedroom that help us to go to sleep easily and create a general climate of warm, calm, and at the same time be romantic and dreamy ones. This room using dim Illuminations in the room and the ceiling on both sides of the bed is perfect den for sleep lovers.

9. Mirror Use

Apartment H
Mackay + Partners

Apartment H

Mackay + Partners
Mackay + Partners
Mackay + Partners

The designers have resorted to the use of mirrors in small bedrooms to give it a broader and better look. The mirrors are very important in reversing the lighting which affects the lighting the room as well.

9. Classic Lighting

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lovers of classic and traditional style, they will find what they're looking in this luxurious design, which was adopted on the use of designer luxury chandelier in the middle of the room, a key element in the lighting, along with the use of the candlestick on either side of the bed. 

Traditional design does not carry anything new, but the installation of the elements in this form and choose the forms and places of lighting design mode gave more Manalfajamh and beauty.  

10. Luxury and Elegance

Интерьер квартиры в стиле минимализм, 165 кв.м.
Студия Павла Полынова

Студия Павла Полынова
Студия Павла Полынова
Студия Павла Полынова

Simple and modern design use indirect illuminations of natural lighting through the window and lamps on both sides of the bed complemented by indirect and dim lighting on the bed and the wall, which lends a romantic atmosphere during the night. 

Use as a luxury designer chandelier on the other side of the room that helps to blend in between classic and modernity.

11. Different Elements

Master Bed Room
KREATIVE HOUSE

Master Bed Room

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

Lighting in this room has taken more than one form by putting them in different elements within the design. Interior lighting ceiling is found along with foreign bulbs to create a gorgeous result. In addition to this, the use of paintings hanging on the walls as an indirect lighting, a new idea in the design of the illuminations.

12. Panel Flares

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

And last to the list is this room that has a creative design of the lighting, which was adopted on the use of highly illuminated and colorful bed headboard in the form of an impressive, new, modern and elegant painting for lovers of creativity and out of the box idea!

What is your idea for bedroom lighting?


