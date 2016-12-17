12 beautiful garden ideas for the front of your house

Regardless of the style, area or theme, it’s always nice to have a green space in your house that allows you to stay connected with nature. If you are interested in designing a front garden for your home, but don’t know where to start, we’ve put together a step-by-step guide to help you.

Today, we present 12 ideas to help you to create a lovely garden in front of your home. Use them to enjoy tranquillity and comfort as well as to have a feature that you’ll be proud to show off.