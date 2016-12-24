10 Ideas to use flagstone for a spectacular kitchen

Stone slabs has been used in the kitchen area for quite a long time now. Whether you are constructing a new home or just renovating one, it goes well with the kitchen decor. The great part is, stone flagstone perfection can be achieved in a variety of colours, size, and shapes and here are 10 stunning examples:
The side wall attached to the window is soaked in stone patterns and it is enough to give the entire place a unique twist. The wooden panel is acting as the breakfast bar and it also compliments the brick elements.
Although, it’s a modern placement, sporting direct connection with the outdoor area, the warmth, and rustic touch has been maintained beautifully. The pendant lights are also a great addition.
You can use a coating of flagstone to give exciting textures to the walls of the kitchen. The brick texture gets along very well with the wooden furniture and white cabinets. To make the space airy and full of light, both the sides of wall possess huge windows. Fresh flowers and white light have maintained the freshness of the place, along with giving the kitchen a rustic touch.
It’s a completely black and white kitchen holding enough of warmth and practicality. One side of the wall is covered in brick, leaving just a back splash in glass and the black pendant lights provide a great contrast.
The designers of the house have put enough effort to attain utmost functionality and maintained the aesthetic value of the space.
For those who appreciate elegance and lots of space, nothing can be better than this stylish approach. A wide breakfast table sits in the middle of the room in utmost elegance. Just the wall behind the chimney is fitted with brick patterns; everything else is in normal cream shades.
The flagstone is ideal for marking difference between various spaces within the kitchen. Just the diversity of colors makes the kitchen a lot more attractive. Add a little order and the whole design of the kitchen can be changed.
The flagstones clearly improving the aesthetic of the kitchen, but you must go for an adequate tone to maintain the harmony of the kitchen. This kitchen is all about the right colors, light, and patterns.
Here the flagstone is brightly mixed with impactful light. The nude shades of yellow, bronze, and flagstone combine wonderfully to give a bright light to this whole place. Opt for nude shades and designer lights to give a right twist to the flagstone.
The flagstone coatings can be combined with lots of colours and designs to improve the aesthetic of the kitchen. Here the flagstones have been clubbed with colourful tiles giving a more picturesque setting to this kitchen. You can always go for your choice of colour to give a particular design to your kitchen.
This kitchen is one perfect place when you have invited friends at your place. So, while you cook, your guests can enjoy the aroma. The quirky brick pattern with hidden lights and lots of colors make this place ideal for showing off your cooking skills.
Here the use of flagstone has been limited just to the counter top and it’s an excellent idea to give a personal touch to the kitchen.
Try these ideas, while we bring for you more amazing designs.