7 perfect cabinets for the corners of your kitchen

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Country style kitchen
The corners of a house, whether it’s the bedroom, bathroom or living room, need to be evaluated so that they are designed to be functional as well as beautiful. However, this becomes challenging in a kitchen – either U-shaped or L-shaped – as despite thinking and reworking your plans several times, there’ll always be a corner that isn’t easy to access.

This problem may not be as significant in an extra spacious kitchen, but even there it helps to design without wasting space by leaving the corner empty. To make matters simpler for you, Homify presents 7 designs that you can show to your carpenter for wonderful and innovative ways to build corner cabinets and drawers in the kitchen.

​1.A forced solution for a bisected corner

Is the corner shaped to fit the drawer or vice versa? This professionally designed solution seems like a perfect way to maximize the space comfortably. All you need is a skilled carpenter who can accurately measure the space, build the drawer and fix it with the right mechanical system so that it opens and closes smoothly.

2. A kitchen corner with a difference

This design goes beyond the ordinary as the cabinet layout doesn’t align with the actual corner of the room. The innovative idea by the designer uses cabinets to balance out the space according to the customer’s requirements. It’s an original as well as functional design that works well in this room where two corners are very close to each other.

3. Saved from a corner

In this kitchen, there’s a column present in the corner of the room. The designer retained the original structure and built cabinets that align with the column, saving the hassle of reaching into the recesses of a corner unit.

4. A handy solution for corner cabinets in the kitchen

This door opens in two stages. It can either be opened fully or one section can be folded over the other to provide access as needed into the corner unit. However, reaching for things placed at the back of the cabinet will be difficult unless rotating shelves are used.

5. A vertical drawer

This solution is a great way to have easy access to everything you have stored in the corner cabinet. The drawer is designed with shelves for stacking bottles, waste baskets or whatever else you decide can be hidden away in the cabinet.

6. Customized divisions in the corner drawers

Harbourside kitchen

This picture gives you a good idea about how the internal structure of a corner drawer needs to be designed so that divisions are created within it to keep the contents organized.

7. Innovative doors

Cabinets can be designed with creative doors that allow you to access just as much as you need. Notice in this picture the rotating trays, which extend out of the bottom cabinet when the door is opened fully. This saves you the trouble of trying to reach things at the back. In the upper cabinets, the doors have a mechanical system installed, which makes them swing upwards to provide access to the stored items.

