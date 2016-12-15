7 perfect cabinets for the corners of your kitchen

The corners of a house, whether it’s the bedroom, bathroom or living room, need to be evaluated so that they are designed to be functional as well as beautiful. However, this becomes challenging in a kitchen – either U-shaped or L-shaped – as despite thinking and reworking your plans several times, there’ll always be a corner that isn’t easy to access.

This problem may not be as significant in an extra spacious kitchen, but even there it helps to design without wasting space by leaving the corner empty. To make matters simpler for you, Homify presents 7 designs that you can show to your carpenter for wonderful and innovative ways to build corner cabinets and drawers in the kitchen.