20 small gardens you can do in your home..and more! Our Top 5 articles for the week!

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimalist conservatory
Hello and welcome back to the top 5 of homify! This week we have bought a wide range of articles that include staircases, forever hit small kitchen designs, small and fully furnished apartments, small gardens within home and more. Each of the ideabook throws some light on the main topic and gives you hints in the form of images. Let us have a closer look at these ideas and learn something from each of these ideabooks. 

Don't forget to comment and leave us your feedbacks in the comments section below.

1. Small gardens for home corners

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style conservatory
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

Gardens are beloved by all, no matter whether you own a small house or a big one. Everyone wishes to have a grand garden at their home but this is not possible in all cases. However, a pinch of creativity is all you need to bring a lively garden to your place without a need to constructing special space, or building up new floor. Here are some ideas for you telling how you can build small garden at your place. 

2. Modern Staircases for Homes

NUOVE PROSPETTIVE, ARCHITETTO ALESSANDRO PASSARDI ARCHITETTO ALESSANDRO PASSARDI Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ARCHITETTO ALESSANDRO PASSARDI

Staircases are an essential part of every home. It requires thorough planning as well as state of the art designs to connect two different floors of your bungalow or apartment. There are many forms of stairs made of different materials; we just need to figure out what compliments the room more and merges with the interior of the home. Get your dose of information and inspiration from this ideabook.

3. Best small Kitchen designs for 2016

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

So the end of the year is round the corner and its time to look at the best kitchen designs and ideas we had throughout the year to keep us inspired. For kitchens, less is more, especially when it comes to space. With the right expert planning, all the necessary equipment can be placed in the kitchen with ease and attention to décor can be paid, even if you do not have a grand space.

Don't believe us? Have a look at this guide.

4. Well furnished apartment in Thane

Charniwalas @ Tropical Lagoon., UNIQUE DESIGNERS & ARCHITECTS UNIQUE DESIGNERS & ARCHITECTS Modern living room
UNIQUE DESIGNERS &amp; ARCHITECTS

Charniwalas @ Tropical Lagoon.

Presenting the viewers with an eclectic mix of contemporary style and modern furniture, this ideabook opens up to show you a well-furnished house located in Thane. The house is complemented by spacious master bedroom, guest bedroom, trendy dining area and kitchen. Better look at it by yourself. Click on this link to reach the ideabook.

5. A furnished and modern Indian home

Arredamento Villa, Studio Ph09 (progress house) Studio Ph09 (progress house) Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
Studio Ph09 (progress house)

Often when it comes to building houses, we look towards serious inspiration from neighbors, internet, and interior decoration books. And thus, in order to help you, this ideabook lets you go through a house from India that boasts of everything you will dream of. Textural designs, inviting living room, well furnished spacious kitchen, and modern furniture complete the look. Get ready to be stunned as the house oozes out ideas as well as beautiful scenes worth copying. Here is the link.

A luxurious home for a family in Mumbai
What is your favorite guide for the week?


