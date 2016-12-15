Traditionally, if we need some extra space in our house we build a room on the top floor or basement area. But, here the gossip will be about an unique and incredible way of adding structure in the house.
Today, we bring to you an out of the box idea, where an extra room is constructed in the backyard of the residence. Warmth dripping out of the wooden furniture and the positive vibes soaked in the colours of this room, makes the experience A-class. This can be your place of rescue, when you want to call it a day and spend your time amidst luxury and peace.
Let's unveil the ease of construction and the beauty of the place:
Nothing can be better than an open garden in front of your home and if you are that lucky then you can convert your outdoor space into a place of utility. The owner of this house has been lucky with the large garden in front of the house.
The open space has been converted into a study room to keep the office work out of home. The transition is beautiful enough to let everyone enjoy quality time outside the house.
The new place is constructed out of concrete blocks and it has direct contact with the outdoors that gives you an uninterrupted view of the garden. In this new expansion, there is a living room, a bathroom, and a wooden platform that is creating a connection to the garden.
The raw form displays a great dimensional figure and just the structures can tell you what can be expected as the end result.
The place is broad and beautiful, and that obviously is a big advantage. Since it is completely independent of the existing structure, it brings the versatility of design and structure. Another big advantage here is the electrical and plumbing installation which has no limitations because it is nowhere attached to the house.
This versatility has led to contemporary style and great amenities. There is no need of modifications and that is why it brings to you a lot opportunity to play with the designs.
After all the effort, here you have the final result: a study in the garden area with lots of fun elements. Despite being created of concrete materials, this place is holding a lot of warm characteristics.
Thanks to the wood finish that has given this place an awesome view and friendly approach. However, the design here has been kept simple, minimalist, and clean to allow furniture to take the focus. In fact, the special outdoor furniture gives the entire house a playful and relaxing touch.
Inside, you can find a really amazing space to chill out and do all the leftover task. The study and entertainment area have been divided by a wooden wall shelf soaked in blue shades and stone work. Comfy yellow couches with blue and white cushions are complementing the fun department well. So, away from home, you can have a great time in this recreational area.
On the other hand, if you really have to complete your leftover task and the kids are meddling in the house, then the area behind the shelf can serve the purpose. Pick the essentials and this outside area can be your life saver.
So, if you like the expert idea, move ahead and try it out, you too can have a luxury house to spend some quality time. Till then we will compile some more interesting construction ideas for you.