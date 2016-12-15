Traditionally, if we need some extra space in our house we build a room on the top floor or basement area. But, here the gossip will be about an unique and incredible way of adding structure in the house.

Today, we bring to you an out of the box idea, where an extra room is constructed in the backyard of the residence. Warmth dripping out of the wooden furniture and the positive vibes soaked in the colours of this room, makes the experience A-class. This can be your place of rescue, when you want to call it a day and spend your time amidst luxury and peace.

Let's unveil the ease of construction and the beauty of the place: