6 common décor mistakes you should always avoid

Decorating a home with perfection requires flair and experience that comes with practice as people learn faster from personal mistakes. Though reading about mixing colors, patterns and furniture and looking at pictures can go a long way in decorating a home, there are some mistakes that are commonly repeated by non-professional decorators.
So whether you are moving into a new house or redecorating it we are sure you do not have the time or money to achieve perfection by trial and error instead of an easier way. Learning about these mistakes will not only save you from making costly mistakes but will give you an artfully decorated home. In consultation with our interior decorators we have listed out six common mistakes that could be made in any part of the house.
The old decor concept of color coordinated objects within the room has now become quite outdated. Though choosing a particular design or color theme helps to keep a room looking cohesive, you cannot take it too far. Ideal practice would be to have matching bed linen,curtains and blinds in single color or pattern and everything else in complete contrast.
Sometimes collectibles from several years like statues, decoration items, gifts from friends and family can clog the display areas of the house over a period of time. When all these objects are decorated without any sense of aesthetics and design, it can lead to the interiors appearing like a museum or a art library instead of a house. Simple eclectic living room layout with trendy furniture that presents a picture of beauty with minimalist decor is most admirable.
Who does not like big pieces of furniture with comfortable backrest and enough space to slowly lie down while watching television or reading a book? But the desire for large furniture should also be matched with availability of space in the room where it is likely to be kept. One has to always think about proportions and space available around the room for mobility after all the furniture is in place.
Planning to give your interiors a facelift with a fresh coat of paint? Instead of using the same paint shade that existed before, try exploring some new shades that enhance your furniture and other home decor. As the furniture, furnishings, decor pieces and other essentials are going to stay the same, it is best to carry out a swatch test before making the changes.
Everyone wants a well-lit house where people do not bump into objects in dark corners or trip over them. So always give a lot of thought to amount of brightness required in different areas of the house and focus on right quantity of illumination instead of designer lighting options. Always consider adequate lighting in a room as being as vital a component as piece of furniture and decor.
Interior decoration may be a tiring exercise but it is filled with fun, excitement and a sense of fulfillment as every part of the house has your stamp of individuality. Instead of rushing things and making costly mistakes that you may regret later, take your time to go through the process of planning, buying and installing new schemes that will make the end result worth all the patience and hard work.
