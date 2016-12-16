6 common décor mistakes you should always avoid

Decorating a home with perfection requires flair and experience that comes with practice as people learn faster from personal mistakes. Though reading about mixing colors, patterns and furniture and looking at pictures can go a long way in decorating a home, there are some mistakes that are commonly repeated by non-professional decorators.

So whether you are moving into a new house or redecorating it we are sure you do not have the time or money to achieve perfection by trial and error instead of an easier way. Learning about these mistakes will not only save you from making costly mistakes but will give you an artfully decorated home. In consultation with our interior decorators we have listed out six common mistakes that could be made in any part of the house.