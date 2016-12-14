16 modern bathrooms with fabulous showers!

The bathroom is among the most personal space of the house and every person aspires to decorate according to their own comfort. As it is used for several activities across the day to clean and refresh the mind and body it has to be structured with durable essentials to sustain extensive use over a period of time.

A region that is used for so many purposes has to be aesthetically pleasing and clean to soothe the mind and body. The shower stall is regarded as the perfect setting for trying out one’s vocal cords without bothering about unflattering comments over the sounds of running water!! Since every aspiring singer needs the right platform to display creativity we have assembled 16 modern shower designs so that every aspiring singer has a perfect stage and a beautiful shower area. To enhance the experience all of them have glass walls to will reflect your sparkling self.