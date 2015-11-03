8 Display cabinets worthy of a modern home

When the trend of display cabinets in living rooms first came into vogue they were usually made of wood like hickory, oak, maple, cherry and alder to match the furniture with glass doors. But with time as space started becoming scarce the trend of using the display case as a partition wall between living room and rest of the house became more practical. Display cabinets today are usually built into the wall and contain entertainment paraphernalia like television and other electronics along with decoration artefacts made of brass, glass, porcelain and other materials. We bring you a few thoughtful designs made by our artists that can smarten up your living room.
The display case made from 100% natural teak has been aesthetically designed to contain a wide variety of essentials without cluttering the shelves. Teak is an ideal material for this type of large cabinet due to its durability and fine grains that is visible on the cabinet surface. Instead of painting the surface, special varnish has been used to bring out the natural color and hue of the wood and also to protect it from water and damp.
The rugged wall in this alcove area with recessed lights is perfect for this unusually designed display case. Long and short display slots have been constructed to put together an eclectic mix of artifacts and books for creating an air of casual elegance. Instead of a full-fledged display cabinet wooden slabs have been cleverly fixed into the rugged wall to make this display area. Solid wood cupboard at the bottom with opaque doors can be used to store books and other essentials. The shelves have a unique mix of Indian and Buddhist figurines and vases intermixed with the brass Egyptian bust.
The first thought that comes into mind on looking at this minimalist style display cabinet is the game of knots and crosses. Designer has cleverly used the childhood game to form the layout of this open display cabinet designed out of oak. To brighten up the otherwise plain looking display case slats of red, orange and yellow have been laid into the bigger squares go hold clever little artifacts. This shelf can be hung up on the wall or can also be kept on the floor and its other open shelves can be used to keep books and files.
This concrete built in cabinet here is an old design that used to be a part of most middle class homes since the mid 60’s when televisions became popular. Barring the middle shelf which is a little bigger to hold the television most of the other pigeonhole shelves are of relatively the same size. These floor to ceiling display shelves are large and as they are expected to hold a large variety of items ranging from television to stereos, books, awards and artifacts too.
Looking for something unusual for the living then give this a try. This artistic star design is made by Kambiam which specializes in making cabinets with geometric shapes. Unlike most cabinets that are made in a single shape this cabinet has been made out of eight different geometric pieces of wood that have been cleverly put together to make a star at the center. Each of these separate pieces have yellow background and when they are put together on the wall it appears as if the cabinet is a flower with yellow petals and white star shaped center.
Stretching across the entire wall this TV unit cum display case also comes with hidden storage on lower and upper section. Instead of putting up small shelves to keep books and artifacts this rectangular display cabinet created with industrial style simplicity has clean long shelves that can be used to display books and small artifacts.
This classic display cabinet with deep wide shelves has lights built into the shelves that can be lit when owners want to proudly show off their treasures acquired from foreign lands. Built from floor to ceiling and painted a stately grey this display cabinet can be used as a barrier between the living room and dining area to give privacy to other members of the house. While the upper section can be used as a display area for living room the lower section cupboards can have doors on the dining area side and can be used to store glassware and tableware for the kitchen.
Attractive hand crafted carvings and curvy designs were the mainstay of colonial furniture which is evident in this display cabinet sourced from France. The glass display area has small and large delicate artifacts which should be seen and not touched. Large twin door cupboard forms the lower half of this cabinet which has ornate glazed design of Annie Sloan French Linen on the detailing. The cabinet is perfect for your living room to keep display worthy objects in the glass area and books in the large cupboard below.
