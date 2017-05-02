15 pictures of best living rooms from Indian homes

Living rooms are the highlight of every home. Whether you are building a home or renovating an apartment, it’s always nice to see beautiful, professionally designed living rooms from which you can draw inspiration or ideas about the elements or style that you would like to include in your living room.
To help you out, we’ve put together this ideabook with 15 of the best living rooms we have come across this year.
This living room is spectacular and with its mix of colours and accessories is picture-perfect. It’s not easy to create a beautiful room with so many different elements!
Gorgeous velvet textures on the floor-to-ceiling curtains and the carpet, stunning red upholstery that contrasts the predominantly beige and white colour scheme and beautiful lighting that casts dreamy highlights on the ceiling make this living room ooze elegance.
At first glance, this living room is typically modern with a neutral palette. However, the highlight created by the natural landscape on the wall makes it unique.
The Victorian theme is not popular in modern homes as the heavy furniture and drapes make small living rooms look tinier. This design uses light toned upholstery paired with vaulted ceiling, stone inlays on the floor and a crystal chandelier to add elements of the style without overpowering the room.
This living room is designed with a contemporary upgrade to the colonial theme. While the wooden flooring and furniture are typical of the original style, muted colours in the upholstery give it a more modern feel. Notice how the room’s walls are completely bare – almost minimalist!
With a large handwoven carpet, heavy drapes, patterned upholstery and artefacts, this living room makes one feel like time has stood still. Its rustic style is perfect for an old countryside home.
In an urban studio, where space is scarce, geometric design and colour are used perfectly to uplift the modern style of this tiny living room, making it memorable.
The base colour palette of this living room is minimalist with shades of white, cream and black. However, the contrast brought in by splashes of turquoise on the upholstery, carpet and curtains add a refreshingly cheerful and modern touch.
This living room is the perfect example of the ‘less is more’ idea. The small space is done up in shades of beige and white with a few well-chosen pieces of furniture and artefacts that bring in a classy and luxurious feel.
A spacious living room in a modern home runs the risk of having a cold vibe due to its neutral shades. This one cleverly uses stone cladding and wall paper to create textures that help to bring warmth. The large paintings on the walls add to the beauty.
Another modern living room with a colonial feel, this one uses wood panelling on the walls, a natural fibre rug and colourful cushions and curtains to pull together a charming look.
A luxurious royal look can be brought into a small living room with the right furniture and accessories. This living room carries off the style to perfection with its carved sofas, gold framed mirror, muted gold curtains and matching enamel painted foyer table. The painting completes the look.
Besides the velvet upholstery and the gold motifs on the blinds, which give it a plush feel, this room uses modern elements such as wall niches, LED lighting and 3D ceiling panels to create a stunning space.
Everything else in this living room, from the furniture to the flooring is quite ordinary. It’s the beautiful wall paper scenery covering an entire wall, which creates a dreamy setting and elevates its ambiance.
In a large multi-family villa, creating a living room that all the branches of the family can come together to enjoy is not easy. This one achieves it effortlessly with a beautiful ceiling that has beams running across it to draw the space tighter visually. The gorgeous chandeliers as well as the view of the outdoor swimming pool add to its luxury.
