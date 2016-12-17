A beautifully furnished 2bhk apartment in Bangalore

Selecting the best décor for your apartment can be a confusing task! It is important to have a smooth blend of practicality and style so that your home looks fashionable without losing the functional aspects. The house that we’re going to tour today is a project undertaken by Bangalore-based designers Bonito Designs, who have focused on the use of woodwork to create a beautiful, trendy and functional residence. Let’s have a look!
The living room is a nice roomy area with an elegant television unit. The floating shelf with drawers is an innovative storage space that also looks decorative and can be used as a display shelf. The combination of white walls, beige marble flooring and rich brown furniture and wall-mounted woodwork looks stylish – and just look at the unique, trendy light fixture on the ceiling!
What a creative way of separating the living and dining spaces! The white wooden cut-out of a tree within a designer brown frame is eye-catching and adds a splash of glamour to the area, while the base of the partition is a great storage idea.
This is truly a deluxe dining area! The rustic woodwork on the wall matches the tree theme of the partition and the recessed lights under the plank on the wall are a unique and trendy addition! Together with the sleek wooden dining table and matching chairs standing on the gleaming marble floor, all the elements combine to create a sophisticated dining space.
The prayer area is located against a small unused wall and has been customized for conveniently performing rituals.
The rich wood and sleek handles of the kitchen look simple yet stylish against the white walls, while the grey countertop boosts the elegant note.
Additional cupboards for storage are fitted conveniently against the passage wall. One cupboard can be used as display shelf as well.
The master bedroom continues the white and brown theme that runs in the rest of the house. The dressing table and study table are combined in a single unit design and the floating shelves above are a convenient space-saving storage option that also looks stylish.
The second bedroom has simple wooden closets, built against the wall, with the shaded effect of the wooden doors providing the style factor.
A child’s room should be cheerful and colourful, hence we see a break from the white and brown theme. The green and white desk and floating shelves with the matching curtains fluttering behind make a bright little nook in which the child can study and play!
With an innovative use of wood, Bonito Designs have fashioned a contemporary apartment that combines practicality and style flawlessly and beautifully. Take a look at another ideabook for more ideas - A cosy and beautiful Indian home you will love!