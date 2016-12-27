Your browser is out-of-date.

27 ideas for your small garden to look cozy and fresh

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Campinas Decor, Garden Light Garden Light Modern garden
Having an outdoor space at home is an advantage as gardens, balconies or terraces become the favorite spots to enjoy company or relax while alone.

Often, the lack of time, fatigue or laziness make this precious space neglected. Therefore, in this new book of ideas we introduce you to some tips that will help you keep the outdoor areas always bright and beautiful. Flowers , small vertical gardens, ornaments, simple furnishings, creative lighting are some simple ideas to change the face of your external environment. Here are some examples that inspire you to make your small garden turn to  a cozier environment. Awake your inner professional and get ready. Follow them and comment!

Green walls: cover the walls with vines to extend the boundaries of the garden

Elegante casa em condomínio, Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern garden
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

Combine several elements (furniture, vegetation, lighting) in order to make a completely comfortable and relaxing atmosphere.

MORAR MAIS POR MENOS - VARANDA , Bender Arquitetura Bender Arquitetura Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Bender Arquitetura

Integral decoration: external and internal areas well integrated result in larger outlook for both spaces.

CASULO, MEIUS ARQUITETURA MEIUS ARQUITETURA Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
MEIUS ARQUITETURA

CASULO

Lamps and pots hanging from a wooden pergola create a warm atmosphere; take advantage of the height.

MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace Ceramic
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo

Without fear, bet by strong and bright colors. One wall can make your boring garden turn into cheerful and peppy small patio.

Chalé na Montanha - MVDA, Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Country style balcony, veranda & terrace Yellow
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

Hanging plants and other ornaments of various styles make a small space look like a great personality

Residência Quinta do Golfe , FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA

The much loved and resistant fern is perfect for an original and full of life vertical garden.

Casa das Macieiras, Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura

A hammock is always a welcome!

homify Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

Chalkboard paint on the wall and hanging drawers with herbs, for lovers of DIY!

MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Rustic style garden Wood
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo

A small garden with water fountain to renew energy from the precepts of Feng Shui.

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Colorful flowers in original containers: an old wooden wheelbarrow will be the focus of attention.

Projeto para um carrinho de flores, Casa Nova Paisagismo Casa Nova Paisagismo Rustic style garden
Casa Nova Paisagismo

Hammocks to swing in a peaceful atmosphere surrounded by plants and warm wood

Jardim para lazer, Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores Tropical style garden
Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores

Fireplace for a small garden with lots of waves

Campinas Decor, Garden Light Garden Light Modern garden
Garden Light

Another idea for DIY lovers: pots on window shutters recycled

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

There is literally no outer space where you can not hang a hammock!

homify Modern garden
homify

A green wall never disappoints. Here a little zen oasis

homify Modern garden
homify

Another example of vertical garden where dense vegetation whose main species back into the fern

Loft Tropical - Casa Cor 2014, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern garden
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Christmas lights or any other pendant luminaire will make your small garden host celebrations all year

Residencia da Esquina, SALA2 arquitetura e design SALA2 arquitetura e design Tropical style garden
SALA2 arquitetura e design

A creative panel of colorful tiles can change the face of an ugly cement medianera

Sobrado 1939, Ana Sawaia Arquitetura Ana Sawaia Arquitetura Modern garden
Ana Sawaia Arquitetura

Design of original and creative lighting are inexpensive: cement blocks with lamps inside

homify Eclectic style garden
homify

A comfortable armchair with cushions surrounded by plants is everything you need for your own outdoor oasis

Área Externa de Lazer, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace Wood
Expace—espaços e experiências

A small, rustic covered barbecue area filled with dear objects

Varanda Gourmet | Campo Grande MS, Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Camila Tannous Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Focused lighting, greenery and a comfortable chair to relax and unwind you!

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Multicolored
homify

Lighting is everything. Here is example colorful and original lights, and, of course, the living green vegetation.

Projeto, Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Heloisa Titan Arquitetura

Projeto

Rustic modernity for a small outdoor space with original design, using reeds.

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Bamboo
homify

A small brazier, rustic and modern at once, single storey, to spend relaxed moments around the fire.

Casa WSC , alexandre galhego paisagismo alexandre galhego paisagismo Tropical style garden
alexandre galhego paisagismo

Pure relaxation and introspection to this outer corner is serene and peaceful.

Casa BN, alexandre galhego paisagismo alexandre galhego paisagismo Tropical style garden
alexandre galhego paisagismo

What would be your tip to make it fresh?


