27 ideas for your small garden to look cozy and fresh

Having an outdoor space at home is an advantage as gardens, balconies or terraces become the favorite spots to enjoy company or relax while alone.

Often, the lack of time, fatigue or laziness make this precious space neglected. Therefore, in this new book of ideas we introduce you to some tips that will help you keep the outdoor areas always bright and beautiful. Flowers , small vertical gardens, ornaments, simple furnishings, creative lighting are some simple ideas to change the face of your external environment. Here are some examples that inspire you to make your small garden turn to a cozier environment. Awake your inner professional and get ready. Follow them and comment!