20 modern, simple and fabulous kitchens

When it comes to kitchens, simple really can be better, as you don't want your décor choices to overshadow the functionality of the space. Kitchen planners know this and that's why they are able to create visually beautiful rooms that don't have any lack of usability and we are so inspired by their talent that we are going to show you some of our favourite simple and modern kitchens today. If you've been planning to revamp your kitchen for a while but haven't gotten around to it yet, we think these will give you an extra dose of inspiration and motivation, so let's settle in and take a look!
This small kitchen has been designed to maximise the floor space and we really like how it looks! The U-shaped counter space, including the breakfast bar, really frees up the middle of the room!
Natural wood and sunlight go together like a perfect couple and you can see here that they make for a simple yet elegant kitchen. A white counter has finished the space off perfectly too.
Just because you have a small kitchen, it doesn't mean you can't experiment with colour! The black, red and white scheme here looks impactful and stunning, while the useable space feels enormous!
Modern cabinets and worktops look fantastic when contrasted with traditional elements, such as patterned wall tiles and glass-fronted storage. It's shocking that the fridge doesn't look out of place here!
When you want to add some extra oomph to your kitchen but you don't want to go overboard, a natural material is your best bet. The granite worktop here adds style, definition and drama, but without making the room look too 'busy'.
This kitchen is beautifully finished and with the clutter-free aesthetic, it looks effortlessly modern. Add in some coloured mosaic tiles and suddenly, you have a super stylish, contemporary space that would be a delight to cook in!
Using two tones of wood is a bold move, but a modern kitchen that is simple everywhere else can totally handle the daring design. This version looks beautiful and almost as if the sunlight is creating different tones!
We always love an all-white kitchen, as they look timeless and modern without even trying, but add in some cute pops of colour and everything changes! There is such a warm aesthetic here, thanks to the small pictures, and a dark worktop adds just enough bold contrast.
This small corner kitchen has really focused on providing enough storage and the results are fantastic! A subtle striped splashback and some glass-fronted cabinets have really lifted the aesthetic.
Heavenly dark wood with a dark granite worktop will never look anything other than sleek, modern and devilishly good. With bright white walls, the space still feels spacious and open , but eminently useable.
If this kitchen had no red accents, it would still be a fantastic example of a simple, modern and stylish room, but add in that red and it has a newfound sense of fun. We love how much it lifts the vibe!
The striated wood effect on the cabinets here is fantastic, but add in some utterly spectacular lighting and this simple kitchen becomes incredible! It looks as though a designer crafted it to perfection!
Lime green isn't for everyone, but it clearly does work when you're trying to create a simple but stylish modern kitchen! There is just enough to make a big impact here but not so much that it feels like a novelty installation!
We love the way the black cabinets meet a grey granite worktop, then a gloss white splashback here. Everything feels like a gradual tone change and then, BAM! A red shelf, just for your mugs! So cool!
Where do you look here? The stone breakfast bar, rich wood or the amazing granite top? Wherever you choose to let your gaze linger, you'll be in for a treat and as a whole, the room feels fabulously modern and elegant.
What can be more beautiful or simple than natural wood, sunlight and a cheeky accent wall? This kitchen proves that not many things can beat it and with a pale floor, the airiness is fantastic!
Open-fronted cabinets are amazing and create such a modern aesthetic in a kitchen. With absolutely no traditional cupboards in place, this kitchen feels pared back and totally geared towards functionality!
It might sound strange to add some retro flavour to create a modern kitchen, but look how well these bar stool and light fixtures work! Simple, elegant and timeless, they really add a certain something.
For a truly modern and simple kitchen style, adding metals or metallics finishes is a great option. The brushed metal worktop stand here is perfect and goes well with the integrated appliances, but then you notice the metallic mosaic tiles! Wow! So simple but effective!
Natural wood, black granite and pale wall ceramics look amazing here and blend so well. This kitchen looks simple, well thought out and timelessly modern and we always love a clever solution, so that small table is perfect!
