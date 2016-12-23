11 Kitchen photos that can be used to remodel yours

Planning a kitchen remodelling exercise may sound intimidating to most homeowners but it is not actually as tough as it is made out to be. All one needs is to find a professional architect with the right kind of experience who understands your needs and challenges of location. The best option would be to first make a rough drawing about the details that are required and then discuss with kitchen planner to see which of them are practical.
Only a professional would be able to give a fair idea about size of cabinets, shelves and open areas that can be accommodated in the kitchen. Details about colors and materials to be used on the cabinets, backsplash and counter can be planned at a later stage. If the kitchen planner has the latest software they can give a visual representation of how the kitchen will look after it is complete. This can help owners save on costly changes if the kitchen does not meet their expectations as they can request for changes before any construction is actually carried out.
The 3D architectural drawing shows a graphic description of remodeled kitchen.
This picture shows a close up of the completed project in which the modern kitchen has a black granite countertop and stone backsplash.
This second picture gives a more comprehensive idea about the refurbished kitchen layout and structure that has following dimensions (3 x 2.8 x 3 m / 9 m² (Length, Height, Width / Area)
This second project has led to creation of an eclectic style kitchen made of stone and granite.
Here we see how the IInd project progressed after creating the basic groundwork of white cabinets and kitchen island. We can see how the kitchen looked before all the large electrical gadgets like oven, cooktop and electrical chimney was installed.
Pictures of IInd Project during cabinets and cooktop installation.
Elegant kitchen with the beauty of dark mahogany cabinets.
Kitchen improvement project with wood and granite with dimensions of (3.4 x 2.8 x 3.4 m / 12 m² Length, Height, Width / Area)
Breakfast bar of blue granite adds a classy edge to the elegant kitchen.
Pristine kitchen with elegantly designed cabinets and counters.
Here are some Before and After—Remodeled kitchen pictures to put your doubts to rest.