A beautiful and furnished home in Bangalore

Sometimes we may feel that there isn’t much scope for style in a regular apartment. We are so focused on functionality that we don’t really think about making our living spaces trendy or fashionable. Today we will see how the expert team of designers at Bonito Designs in Bangalore shaped a standard apartment in Whitefield into a modern work of art! With the use of space-saving techniques like floating shelves and strong contemporary notes like designer ceilings and recessed lights, this apartment has become a stylish home. Let’s take a tour!
The living room has a simple décor with a stylish white and brown colour theme, but the hanging lights and narrow slatted partition add a trendy touch to the area. The sofa looks comfortable and matches the elegant floor-length curtains. The three paintings on the wall harmonise with the theme while providing a splash of colour to liven up the ambience.
From this side, we have a clear view of the entire room that has subtly been divided into two sections by the sofa and by the elegant wooden cabinet behind it. This uniquely designed piece of furniture has a convenient white floating shelf midway and not only looks stylish but also separates the living area while keeping it integrated with the rest of the room.
Dark and white is a winning combination in any décor. The rich wooden panel is beautifully balanced by white floating shelves that are not only convenient but also save space.
This washing area looks smart and trendy with its gleaming linear washbasin and black-fronted drawers that cleverly conceal the pipes, creating a neat and compact look. The washbasin teams well with the large sleek mirror while the little blue towel adds a lively splash of colour.
The trendy cupboards and scalloped ceiling give the bedroom a smart modern look. The horizontal mirrors running along the cupboards are an innovative idea and the recessed track lighting and spotlights emphasize the fashionable look of this cosy space.
Bright and cheerful colours are a necessity in a child’s room! The Spiderman fan suspended from the stylish ceiling is a perfect choice here and the purple pattern on the white cupboards brings a playful element that is ideal for the room.
What an adorable little statuette of Sri Krishna to grace the puja room! Its delicate look is enhanced by the shimmering crystal decorations on either side.
A closer look at the ceiling in the children’s room shows us a creative staggered design that is illuminated by recessed track lighting – what an innovative way to give the room a contemporary feel without compromising on functionality!
Bonito Designs have created a trendy and fashionable apartment through a blend of simplicity with innovative modern elements. Check out another tour for more ideas - An elegant Indian home with a luxurious touch!