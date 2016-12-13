25 Beautiful garden ideas at the entrance of your home

A small garden near the entrance door immediately transforms the dull environment adding color, fragrance and vitality to the region. Irrespective of the size or location of the garden and species of plants used, nature always brings life and beauty to any space of the house where it is located. Landscaped gardens set amidst stones and rocks can be arranged near the entrance or within corridors to make home interiors beautiful!

In this book of ideas, we are going to share wonderful garden ideas, all small and absolutely perfect to decorate entrance or hallway.