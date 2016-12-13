Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

25 Beautiful garden ideas at the entrance of your home

Rita Deo Rita Deo
Duplex at Indore, Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Asian style garden
Loading admin actions …

A small garden near the entrance door immediately transforms the dull environment adding color, fragrance and vitality to the region. Irrespective of the size or location of the garden and species of plants used, nature always brings life and beauty to any space of the house where it is located. Landscaped gardens set amidst stones and rocks can be arranged near the entrance or within corridors to make home interiors beautiful!

In this book of ideas, we are going to share wonderful garden ideas, all small and absolutely perfect to decorate entrance or hallway.  

1. Garden in the hallway

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

The garden here is laid out on an empty area of the hallway and is decorated with stones and decorative spheres of glass as lights.

2. Combining multiple elements

THE CAFTED HOUSE , ar.dhananjay pund architects & designers ar.dhananjay pund architects & designers Asian style garden
ar.dhananjay pund architects &amp; designers

THE CAFTED HOUSE

ar.dhananjay pund architects & designers
ar.dhananjay pund architects &amp; designers
ar.dhananjay pund architects & designers

Traditional wall art sets the perfect backdrop for an Asian style backyard garden arranged within a small space and with decorative materials like fountain, shrubs, terracotta and stone.

3. Defining the outline

Duplex at Indore, Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Asian style garden Building,Plant,Property,Window,Fixture,Interior design,Architecture,Door,Yellow,Shade
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.

Duplex at Indore

Shadab Anwari & Associates.
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.
Shadab Anwari & Associates.

Curvaceous stone porch borders the tiny layout of plants before the entrance leading to creation of organic shapes pleasing to the eye.

4. Earthy elements to keep the region soothing and cool

Passage Ansari Architects Modern garden
Ansari Architects

Passage

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

5. Minimalist creativity

Casa Liberdade, Na Lupa Design Na Lupa Design Classic style conservatory
Na Lupa Design

Na Lupa Design
Na Lupa Design
Na Lupa Design

Limited and diminutive but with contains everything required to create a fresh and natural environment. This minimalist garden can be fitted both at the entrance of the house and in the hallway. 

6. Greenery beside the staircase

The Running Wall Residence, LIJO.RENY.architects LIJO.RENY.architects Houses Plant,Building,Window,Wood,Houseplant,Stairs,Terrestrial plant,Flooring,Hardwood,House
LIJO.RENY.architects

The Running Wall Residence

LIJO.RENY.architects
LIJO.RENY.architects
LIJO.RENY.architects

Making the most of space! White stones and a path of wooden slats that lead towards the upper floors.


7. Short and sweet

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Lovely garden at the entrance of the house—fabulous and easy to maintain with healthy shrubs.

8. Enclosed space near hallway

CASA ZB-TERRANOVA, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

Extra space close to boundary wall near hallway window has been glassed in to create a small green space with few plants of colorful foliage that transforms the hallway into a space full of nature

9. A small backyard to enjoy has it all!

homify Garden Furniture Ceramic Blue
homify

homify
homify
homify

This tiny backyard allows the owners to enjoy greenery like a picnic every-time the cushions are brought out to relax amidst the pots and shrubs.

10. Vertical garden anyone?

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

Lack space for a backyard or entrance garden? Why not try out a vertical garden to decorate the hallway and show of your creativity and green thumb?

11. Zen inspired garden

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

This simple zen-inspired garden beside the main hallway also has a fountain that gently gurgles away in the background immersing the region in soothing natural music.

12. Simple and pure

Gowrishankar Residence, Design Quest Architects Design Quest Architects Modern garden Stone Grey
Design Quest Architects

Gowrishankar Residence

Design Quest Architects
Design Quest Architects
Design Quest Architects

Eclectic and pure but easy to make and maintain

13. Petite and colorful

homify Modern windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Who doesn’t love blooming flowers right when they are entering a house? Pick out some colorful ones, plant them in the small empty space before your front door and watch them grow. This house’s white color scheme provides the perfect canvas for the pink flowers.

14. Decorate it with tables and chairs

Westminster Stone Collection, StoneHouse StoneHouse Classic style garden
StoneHouse

Westminster Stone Collection

StoneHouse
StoneHouse
StoneHouse

Modern and stylish this setting is perfect for decorating the exterior corridor wall or flanking the entrance to the house.

15. Water and stone

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

A tiny fountain with stones keeps the back corridor garden hydrated and fresh.

16. Decorate way to outline a pathway

玄関前 アプローチ, 作庭処 植徳 作庭処 植徳 Modern garden
作庭処　植徳

作庭処　植徳
作庭処　植徳
作庭処　植徳

Simple and smarty—Green line that decorates the way of entry

17. Concrete planter

mr sajeev kumar s residence at girugambakkam, near m.i.o.t hospital, chennai ,tamilnadu, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Muraliarchitects

mr sajeev kumar s residence at girugambakkam, near m.i.o.t hospital, chennai ,tamilnadu

Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects

Elegant planter for serene entrance in yellow with a Buddha statue.

18. Enclosed garden

Jardín japonés para tortugas en Alicante., David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje Asian style garden
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje

David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje

When you plan to decorating the entrance and hallway using the same theme then engaging the services of a gardener may be a smart idea. Here is a mini garden just off the entrance with pot encircled in stone and modern enclosure design

19. All for a bamboo garden

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Bamboo garden—a picture of simplicity and total beauty!

20. Mixture of plants and flowers

Feng Shui en una vivienda de Premià de Dalt, Feng Shui Cristina Jové Feng Shui Cristina Jové Asian style garden
Feng Shui Cristina Jové

Feng Shui Cristina Jové
Feng Shui Cristina Jové
Feng Shui Cristina Jové

21. Add color with colorful pots

GARDENS, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Asian style garden
BAIRES GREEN

BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN

22. Hanging garden

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

Perfect idea for narrow aisles

23. Spectacular beauty

OFICINA MATATENA, Desnivel Arquitectos Desnivel Arquitectos Office spaces & stores
Desnivel Arquitectos

Desnivel Arquitectos
Desnivel Arquitectos
Desnivel Arquitectos

A floating staircase forms a picturesque background for the beautiful indoor garden. Wrapped with the beauty offered by nature the combination of wood, stones and vegetation enhance the freshness of this sitout.

24. Cactus garden

Eclairage terrasse, Architecture Nature & Lumière Architecture Nature & Lumière Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Architecture Nature &amp; Lumière

Architecture Nature & Lumière
Architecture Nature &amp; Lumière
Architecture Nature & Lumière

Cactus highlighted against the wall with clever lighting

25. Large planters

Putingbato polystone planters Castanove Manufacturing Corp. Garden Plant pots & vases polystone,planter,pots,resin,eyecatcher,stonecast,decoration
Castanove Manufacturing Corp.

Putingbato polystone planters

Castanove Manufacturing Corp.
Castanove Manufacturing Corp.
Castanove Manufacturing Corp.

Large colorful planters add grandeur and sophistication for an eclectic garden. 

Love to have a private space to show your creativity with plants, then here are tips to Turn your backyard into English countryside garden.

8 Pictures of small, beautiful and cheap homes
Which garden tip did you like the best and why? Do let us know your comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks