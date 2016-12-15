Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A trendy and comfortable home in Karnal

Justwords Justwords
Virmani's Residence, Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd. Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd. Houses
Loading admin actions …

We are in Karnal today, a developing city in the NCR region in India. And we are all set to explore the Virmani’s residence which was completed in 2004 by the designers at Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd. Equipped with modern furnishing, elegant wooden designs, soothing lights, and ethnic decorative pieces, this home is a very practical and cosy place to live in. The colour palette is mostly neutral, so that the contemporary designs in each room get highlighted.

Soothing living

Virmani's Residence, Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd. Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd. Houses
Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd.

Virmani's Residence

Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd.
Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd.
Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd.

Golden and cream curtains and modern beige sofas make the living room inviting and cosy. The geometrical artwork set in a wooden frame, stands out against the white wall, adding colour to the room.

Stylish touches

Virmani's Residence, Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd. Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd. Houses
Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd.

Virmani's Residence

Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd.
Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd.
Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd.

The other side of the living room features sleek wooden frames for a door and windows. Beautifully patterned screens glow under soft lights at the windows and offer privacy when required. When removed, they ensure a feeling of openness and continuity in the home. The door directly leads to a classy display and storage unit.

Showing off in style

Virmani's Residence, Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd. Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd. Houses
Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd.

Virmani's Residence

Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd.
Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd.
Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd.

This in-built wooden cabinet is partly used for showcasing artefacts and partly for storage purposes. The decorative pieces behind the glass panels glow magically under golden focused lights.

Contemporary dining

Virmani's Residence, Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd. Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd. Houses
Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd.

Virmani's Residence

Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd.
Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd.
Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd.

Chairs with stylishly carved backs surround a simple glass-topped table to make mealtimes cosy and happy. Sleek cabinets offer lots of storage space for the crockery, cutlery, and even the microwave. A trendy sink has been accommodated as well, and above it is a large mirror that makes the dining area appear spacious.

Pretty ceiling

Virmani's Residence, Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd. Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd. Houses
Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd.

Virmani's Residence

Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd.
Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd.
Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd.

The false ceiling here is simple yet elegant, and looks attractive owing to the golden accent lighting, white recessed lights and a beautiful chandelier in the corner.

Smart spot

Virmani's Residence, Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd. Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd. Houses
Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd.

Virmani's Residence

Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd.
Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd.
Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd.

This sleek storage unit comes with a beautiful black and white seat and can be used while taking off shoes or simply resting and reading. The glossy and tall wood and glass panel behind it jazzes up the plain white wall, while the sleek shade above holds bright focused lights.

Hope this simple yet tastefully designed and decorated home has given you smart and cosy ideas for your own residence. Take another tour if you need more inspiration - A modern and cosy Pune apartment.

7 perfect cabinets for the corners of your kitchen
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks