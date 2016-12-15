A trendy and comfortable home in Karnal

We are in Karnal today, a developing city in the NCR region in India. And we are all set to explore the Virmani’s residence which was completed in 2004 by the designers at Aahana Decor Pvt. Ltd. Equipped with modern furnishing, elegant wooden designs, soothing lights, and ethnic decorative pieces, this home is a very practical and cosy place to live in. The colour palette is mostly neutral, so that the contemporary designs in each room get highlighted.
Golden and cream curtains and modern beige sofas make the living room inviting and cosy. The geometrical artwork set in a wooden frame, stands out against the white wall, adding colour to the room.
The other side of the living room features sleek wooden frames for a door and windows. Beautifully patterned screens glow under soft lights at the windows and offer privacy when required. When removed, they ensure a feeling of openness and continuity in the home. The door directly leads to a classy display and storage unit.
This in-built wooden cabinet is partly used for showcasing artefacts and partly for storage purposes. The decorative pieces behind the glass panels glow magically under golden focused lights.
Chairs with stylishly carved backs surround a simple glass-topped table to make mealtimes cosy and happy. Sleek cabinets offer lots of storage space for the crockery, cutlery, and even the microwave. A trendy sink has been accommodated as well, and above it is a large mirror that makes the dining area appear spacious.
The false ceiling here is simple yet elegant, and looks attractive owing to the golden accent lighting, white recessed lights and a beautiful chandelier in the corner.
This sleek storage unit comes with a beautiful black and white seat and can be used while taking off shoes or simply resting and reading. The glossy and tall wood and glass panel behind it jazzes up the plain white wall, while the sleek shade above holds bright focused lights.
Hope this simple yet tastefully designed and decorated home has given you smart and cosy ideas for your own residence.