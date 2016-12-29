A contemporary and cosy home in Vadodara

Welcome to a stylish and very modern house in Vadodara today. Rendered by the interior architects at AM Associates, the residence is architecturally neat, uses simple and soothing colours, and is decorated with elegant wooden elements for homely warmth. The interiors feature sleek designs, trendy furniture and creative touches that lend uniqueness. Read on to know more.
The casual living space is large and smartly integrated with the dining area and kitchen. The L-shaped sectional with its vibrant lemon yellow cushions can seat many, while the trendy wooden coffee table looks unique. A stylish wooden partition with large holes subtly separates the living space from the dining.
Despite the classic combination of grey and white, the exterior of the house looks modern and charming due to the neat architectural lines. Glass windows in wooden frames add warmth to the cool walls, while the spacious patio and terrace hint at the outdoor pleasures the owners can experience.
From close quarters, the textured grey stone walls of the house look all the more stylish and unique. The patio is lined with large grey tiles, while the decorative structure jutting out above the ground floor adds to the personality of the building.
The formal living room with its plush and trendy sofas and chic coffee table is a warm and soothing space. Soft and neutral colours rule here, and the drapes add a hint of dreaminess. The painting adds a dash of colour though.
The shelves along this wall look like solid blocks of dark wood, and they lend a feeling of old-fashioned comfort. Set inside a sleek wooden frame, these shelves display decorative pieces and accolades.
The TV unit is a sleek wooden affair with numerous drawers and shelves. The white panel in the middle holds the TV, while the in-built shelves show off artefacts and photographs.
The gleaming floor of the dining area continues into the kitchen, with the high grey counter offering the chef some privacy. Modern wooden furniture can be seen in the dining space, making for pleasurable mealtimes and the staircase on the left leads to bedrooms upstairs.
Glossy pastel blue tiles add lots of charm to the unique layout of the kitchen. Modern appliances add a gleaming touch, while windows bring in natural light.
Wood, glossy tiles and steel come together to make this trendy staircase interesting and unique. Note how each step projects out a little from its white base, and how the wooden wall decor pieces add elegance to the landing.
The sleek bed comes with a unique, skeletal headboard, while the blue wall behind it is creatively adorned with steel cables! The striped bedding adds a playful note in this space, while the bamboo screens for the windows are a rustic touch.
For more ideas, take another tour - 12 Pictures of a stunning colonial house for an Indian family.