A spacious and elegant house perfect for modern Indian family

Today we bring you Casa VR, a sophisticated and sprawling residence which will surely inspire you for your Indian project. Designed by the architects at Canatelli Arquitetura e Design, this house is beautiful both on the outside as well as the inside. It caters nicely to the needs of a small family both stylishly and comfortably. The rooms receive tons of natural light and there are ample spaces to enjoy the outdoor air. With a soft colour palette, elegant architectural details, and trendy furniture, the home invites you to take a closer look.
The large and elegant house is constructed on a hillside and consists of two floors. The ground floor covers an airy and expansive terrace and common areas like the living, dining and kitchen. The upper storey is reserved for bedrooms and bathrooms. Gabled roofs and soothing, neutral hues lend a welcoming look to the facade. Stones line the wide approach leading to the terrace with its sleek pillars, while neat lawns surround the property for a lush look.
The airy and spacious terrace comes with a grill, which promises lots of family fun and pleasurable outdoor meals. Light colours on the walls, floor and ceiling reflect sunlight generously and make the space appear bigger than it is. The grill is clad in stylish stones for a subtle rustic look, while massive glass doors connect the terrace with the interiors. This ensures ample ventilation for the house as well.
The dining space is seamlessly integrated with the modern and cosy kitchen, so that the home feels airy and open. Soft and soothing colours rule the interiors and reflect the natural light entering through the kitchen windows lavishly. Elegant chairs with carved backs and vibrant seats surround a round table for cosy conversations during meals. The unusual mirror wall decor is a glamorous touch.
Rendered in marble with delicately carved wrought iron for the railing, the staircase makes a stunning design statement with its winding form. The railing with its sleek wooden detailing contrasts the steps beautifully, while the small table is a classy touch.
With tons of space and generous amounts of sunlight flooding through the door and window, this bedroom looks cosy, airy and soothing. Plush furniture, a warm wooden floor, and rugs create a relaxing atmosphere here.
This mostly white bathroom is small, simple yet elegant with its clean lines, modern fixtures and neat separation of spaces. It reflects sunlight abundantly, thanks to the smooth and glossy surfaces, and hence appears bright and inviting. Strips of green mosaic tiles lend a creative and refreshing touch here.
Take a look at the bathtub on the other side of the bathroom. Separated by frosted glass doors, this is a luxurious and relaxing corner to enjoy a warm soak. Green mosaic tiles add lively touches to the steps leading to the tub, while an in-built niche helps in storing toiletries.
