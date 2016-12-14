​A beautiful 100 sqft family residence in Hyderabad

Owners of a small apartment can sometimes feel disheartened when it comes to doing the interiors – the challenge of infusing style in a small space without compromising on the practical aspects can seem like an overwhelming task! However, all you need is a team of expert designers like Susobhita from Secunderabad in Telangana, India, who have successfully fashioned a small paradise in a 100 sq ft studio apartment. Designed with a small family in mind, this functional yet stylish apartment has an elegant theme of white floors and polished woodwork for a fashionable and roomy look. Let’s take the tour!
White is the ideal colour for a small area since it heightens a sense of space and reflects light, which in turn leads to increased brightness. The marble floor looks sophisticated and teams well with a sleek work desk and matching chairs. The linear wooden shelves are built against the walls to save space and the floating shelf above the desk has a row of decorative pieces that add beauty to this space. We also see how the living area flows into the integrated dining area and kitchen.
The white and wood theme continues in the bedroom where it is softened by the pleasant beige hue of the comfortable chair. The vase in one corner looks striking and adds a dollop of pizzazz. This is a cosy nook, perfect for relaxing with a book in the abundant daylight and fresh air that are sure to come in through the window and balcony door!
The kitchen and dining area are seamlessly integrated to form a single comfortable unit. The white, black and beige colour palette is livened up by a vibrant splash of red thanks to the refrigerator. The dining table is simple and elegant and the kitchen cabinets, fittings and clock are all functional and stylish.
This is a simple and functional bedroom with a comfortable low bed on one side and a cosy chair and stool on the other side. The trendy lights on the floor jazz up the minimalist décor considerably!
The white and black bedroom cupboards look sleek and trendy, and are softly lit up by three yellow lights.
The balcony is enhanced by stylish accessories and an attractive pillar. When the doors are open, it will serve as an extension of the living space and bring in a flood of natural light and fresh air.
The design team at Susobhita has proven beyond doubt that even a small house can be transformed into a functional yet fashionable home. An attractive décor based on simplicity with some elements of style thrown in have created a truly trendy little apartment!