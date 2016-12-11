7 places in your house where you should NEVER hide your savings

When you have some savings or hard cash at home and for some reason you do not want to keep it in the bank or you are the kind of people who prefer to keep some cash in your hand for ‘in case of some emergency’ situation, then there are some facts you should know.

Although the best place to keep your money is in the bank, but we also need to keep some cash at home to avoid the frequent trips to the cashier. Have a look at these recommendations. Criminals are aware and are the connoisseurs of the places that people commonly use to keep or hide their savings. We are sharing some ideas of where NOT to keep your hard earned money. Avoid these 7 places when keeping your savings. Everyone knows about these hiding places!