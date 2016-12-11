Your browser is out-of-date.

7 places in your house where you should NEVER hide your savings

homify Scandinavian style dressing room Wood White
When you have some savings or hard cash at home and for some reason you do not want to keep it in the bank or you are the kind of people who prefer to keep some cash in your hand for ‘in case of some emergency’ situation, then there are some facts you should know. 

Although the best place to keep your money is in the bank, but we also need to keep some cash at home to avoid the frequent trips to the cashier. Have a look at these recommendations. Criminals are aware and are the connoisseurs of the places that people commonly use to keep or hide their savings. We are sharing some ideas of where NOT to keep your hard earned money. Avoid these 7 places when keeping your savings. Everyone knows about these hiding places!

In the jewelry box on the nightstand next to your bed

CASA MONÉ, NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA Eclectic style bedroom
It is common for us to leave the jewelry in the jewelry box on the nightstand in the bedroom But if you are not at home during day or going for a vacation for a few days, do not leave it there. Jewelries are the first object they look for and it is an obvious place to search. So be careful where to secure your box.

Under the mattress

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Mattress of all the rooms in your home! This is the first place where any thief will look for money, jewelry, documents or even keys. It is not at all save here.

Wallets, purses and drawers

homify Scandinavian style dressing room Wood White
The handbags, purses and wallets in the house are another place that surely will be searched for money. If they find your savings in any of them it would be a reward. Drawers of the furniture or closets are other obvious places to look for savings.

Toiletries

Departamento ASL , ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern dressing room
If you think that keeping that little saving of yours in the toilet drawers along with the cosmetics, lipsticks, makeup and deodorants is safe, then definitely you are wrong! Keeping it there is a risk you should not take.

Burying in the courtyard of the house

JARDINES, FERNANDA GASTELUM FERNANDA GASTELUM Minimalist style garden
Burying the large amount you saved in the courtyard and make it a burial ground of your savings, are a bad idea. Think again! You do not know who was watching you from another home. What you thought was safe is not a secret anymore. It will surely raise a curiosity that there must be something important which you have to bury. If you have dogs or cats at home, then they might dig and unearth your hidden wealth. Then there is rain to spoil your savings.

Laundry baskets

CASA DECOR MADRID 2016, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Rustic style kitchen White
You might think that the crook will not check the laundry baskets when searching for booty. But who knows they may pick it up to collect their loot. Imagine then! They will be a winner if they find your savings and family jewels already in it just waiting to be taken.

Frames and pictures

Polanco Penthouse, Gantous Arquitectos Gantous Arquitectos Modern living room
Polanco Penthouse

If you think that frames and pictures are a good place to hide your precious currency, forget about it. Picture frames will definitely be checked during burglary. It is possible that the frames and pictures might be broken to look for hidden wealth. Your precious photos might get damaged. But at least your savings will not be found there.

Did you find these information useful? Please comment.


No, Thanks