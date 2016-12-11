7 places in your house where you should NEVER hide your savings

When you have some savings or hard cash at home and for some reason you do not want to keep it in the bank or you are the kind of people who prefer to keep some cash in your hand for ‘in case of some emergency’ situation, then there are some facts you should know.
Although the best place to keep your money is in the bank, but we also need to keep some cash at home to avoid the frequent trips to the cashier. Have a look at these recommendations. Criminals are aware and are the connoisseurs of the places that people commonly use to keep or hide their savings. We are sharing some ideas of where NOT to keep your hard earned money. Avoid these 7 places when keeping your savings. Everyone knows about these hiding places!
It is common for us to leave the jewelry in the jewelry box on the nightstand in the bedroom But if you are not at home during day or going for a vacation for a few days, do not leave it there. Jewelries are the first object they look for and it is an obvious place to search. So be careful where to secure your box.
Mattress of all the rooms in your home! This is the first place where any thief will look for money, jewelry, documents or even keys. It is not at all save here.
The handbags, purses and wallets in the house are another place that surely will be searched for money. If they find your savings in any of them it would be a reward. Drawers of the furniture or closets are other obvious places to look for savings.
If you think that keeping that little saving of yours in the toilet drawers along with the cosmetics, lipsticks, makeup and deodorants is safe, then definitely you are wrong! Keeping it there is a risk you should not take.
Burying the large amount you saved in the courtyard and make it a burial ground of your savings, are a bad idea. Think again! You do not know who was watching you from another home. What you thought was safe is not a secret anymore. It will surely raise a curiosity that there must be something important which you have to bury. If you have dogs or cats at home, then they might dig and unearth your hidden wealth. Then there is rain to spoil your savings.
You might think that the crook will not check the laundry baskets when searching for booty. But who knows they may pick it up to collect their loot. Imagine then! They will be a winner if they find your savings and family jewels already in it just waiting to be taken.
If you think that frames and pictures are a good place to hide your precious currency, forget about it. Picture frames will definitely be checked during burglary. It is possible that the frames and pictures might be broken to look for hidden wealth. Your precious photos might get damaged. But at least your savings will not be found there.