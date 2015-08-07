Liven up your walls

As well as providing the basic structure of our the places we live and shutting out the elements, walls have another purpose that is also an important one. They are the site of many, if not most, of the strictly decorative features of our homes. Walls are where we hang artwork and mirrors, and where we may choose to express our colourful sides through paint and wallpaper. There are those, of course, for whom a bare wall is a thing of beauty; people who value a minimalist aesthetic and are drawn to simplicity. But others can look at exactly the same thing and see an empty canvas, waiting to be filled. If you fall into the latter category, read on for some creative ideas on how to make your walls stand out.