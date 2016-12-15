11 smart ways to make your small kitchen feel spacious

As the undisputed heart of the home, the kitchen is the space where we need enough room to carry out our daily food-related tasks. This is the room where storage and functionality are at a premium—without forgetting style, of course. Although you might have a small and compact home, there are many ways of making a kitchen look large. So come and take a look at a few of our designer tricks to unravel the secrets of a spacious looking kitchen!
Sometimes, your kitchen may be weighed down visually by the sheer size of the cabinets. Remove bulky pieces and watch the space grow. This smart kitchen was designed by the architects at Nuvo Designs.
When you stick to a sleek and modern colour palette like this monochrome scheme, you are eliminating the boundaries created by too many colours. This elimination can lead to an opening up of the space.
Opt for smaller pieces of furniture that will take up less space. This is also applicable for your island, seating and cabinets in the kitchen.
Do not obstruct the flow of design and thoroughfare in your kitchen by placing things right in the centre. Instead, line up your cabinets and islands against the walls so that the space looks visibly larger.
You can opt for a fuss-free look by bringing in soothing colours in a neutral scheme so that the effect is less overpowering. This will visually expand the available space and make it look larger than it actually is.
Go modular with your fittings, as well as the organisation of your kitchen essentials. This helps in saving space as the large swinging doors of bulky cupboards will go right out of your design scheme, replaced by sleek sliding or turning pieces that take up less room.
You can use open shelving and do away with closed cabinets. Not only does this create a neat display, but it also makes the space look more lightweight and open.
Clear away things as you are working in the kitchen so that clutter does not pile up. This will help in cutting junk to a minimum, making the space look neat and expansive.
Let the kitchen merge with any open spaces that lie between the kitchen and the dining room, or even between the kitchen and living room.
Keep the ceilings high and create storage above so that the eye is drawn upwards. This will create an illusion of space.
Think of light-hued textures and colours when you are doing up your space, and use defining dark elements for your appliances to create a wholesome look.
