11 smart ways to make your small kitchen feel spacious

Justwords Justwords
homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
As the undisputed heart of the home, the kitchen is the space where we need enough room to carry out our daily food-related tasks. This is the room where storage and functionality are at a premium—without forgetting style, of course. Although you might have a small and compact home, there are many ways of making a kitchen look large. So come and take a look at a few of our designer tricks to unravel the secrets of a spacious looking kitchen!

1. Remove the bulky cabinets

Kitchen Area Nuvo Designs KitchenCabinets & shelves Glass
Nuvo Designs

Kitchen Area

Nuvo Designs
Nuvo Designs
Nuvo Designs

Sometimes, your kitchen may be weighed down visually by the sheer size of the cabinets. Remove bulky pieces and watch the space grow. This smart kitchen was designed by the architects at Nuvo Designs.

2. Go monochrome

ARMONY, Graphosds Graphosds KitchenStorage
Graphosds

Graphosds
Graphosds
Graphosds

When you stick to a sleek and modern colour palette like this monochrome scheme, you are eliminating the boundaries created by too many colours. This elimination can lead to an opening up of the space.

3. Choose smaller pieces

Floating Island Kitchen Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts KitchenKitchen utensils
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Floating Island Kitchen

Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Opt for smaller pieces of furniture that will take up less space. This is also applicable for your island, seating and cabinets in the kitchen.

4. Use the walls

Kitchen 2 Ashpra interiors KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood
Ashpra interiors

Kitchen 2

Ashpra interiors
Ashpra interiors
Ashpra interiors

Do not obstruct the flow of design and thoroughfare in your kitchen by placing things right in the centre. Instead, line up your cabinets and islands against the walls so that the space looks visibly larger.

5. Keep it fuss-free

PROJECTS EXECUTED, Impetus kitchens Impetus kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves
Impetus kitchens

PROJECTS EXECUTED

Impetus kitchens
Impetus kitchens
Impetus kitchens

You can opt for a fuss-free look by bringing in soothing colours in a neutral scheme so that the effect is less overpowering. This will visually expand the available space and make it look larger than it actually is.

6. Organise with modular elements

Modular kitchen corner unit designs homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
homify

Modular kitchen corner unit designs

homify
homify
homify

Go modular with your fittings, as well as the organisation of your kitchen essentials. This helps in saving space as the large swinging doors of bulky cupboards will go right out of your design scheme, replaced by sleek sliding or turning pieces that take up less room.


7. Open cabinets

homify KitchenKitchen utensils
homify

homify
homify
homify

You can use open shelving and do away with closed cabinets. Not only does this create a neat display, but it also makes the space look more lightweight and open.

8. Break down clutter

homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
homify

homify
homify
homify

Clear away things as you are working in the kitchen so that clutter does not pile up. This will help in cutting junk to a minimum, making the space look neat and expansive.

9. Let it all merge

Dream Modular Kitchens, NBA CORPORATION NBA CORPORATION KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware Modular furniture
NBA CORPORATION

Dream Modular Kitchens

NBA CORPORATION
NBA CORPORATION
NBA CORPORATION

Let the kitchen merge with any open spaces that lie between the kitchen and the dining room, or even between the kitchen and living room.

10. High ceilings

latest project in OTHARA, Maria Enterprises Maria Enterprises KitchenKitchen utensils Engineered Wood Yellow
Maria Enterprises

latest project in OTHARA

Maria Enterprises
Maria Enterprises
Maria Enterprises

Keep the ceilings high and create storage above so that the eye is drawn upwards. This will create an illusion of space.

11. Lighten up

Residential - Lower Parel, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Wood effect
Nitido Interior design

Residential—Lower Parel

Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

Think of light-hued textures and colours when you are doing up your space, and use defining dark elements for your appliances to create a wholesome look.

Hungry for more kitchen ideas? Then tuck into: 10 modern and budget-friendly kitchens.

