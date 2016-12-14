Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A beautiful and luxurious home in Kolkata

Justwords Justwords
Kabra House, Spaces and Design Spaces and Design Modern dining room
Loading admin actions …

Planning the interiors of your dream home is a major task, and this task becomes all the more challenging when your dream home has large, spacious rooms in plenty! Selecting the perfect pieces of furniture and the ideal accessories for each living space to make a tasteful residence isn’t a minor matter – it’s so easy to add too many elements or conflicting elements and mess up the décor! Today we will see the classy way that the expert team of designers at Spaces and Design in Kolkata, India, did the interiors of a spacious residence. Let’s take a tour!

​A lavish living room

Kabra House, Spaces and Design Spaces and Design Modern living room
Spaces and Design

Kabra House

Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design

The living room is a spacious and luxurious area that is divided into two seating arrangements showcasing a unique grey and yellow colour palette. The round wooden tables look elegant and the floor-length curtains conceal large windows that permit ample natural light to enter.

Elegance personified

Kabra House, Spaces and Design Spaces and Design Modern living room
Spaces and Design

Kabra House

Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design

What a sophisticated seating arrangement in cool white, soft cream and elegant grey! The comfortable sofa, trendy tables and two exclusive chairs harmonize with the colours and fittings to create a lavish, refined space.

​Fine dining

Kabra House, Spaces and Design Spaces and Design Modern dining room Furniture,Table,Property,Building,Couch,Chair,Picture frame,Lighting,Interior design,Decoration
Spaces and Design

Kabra House

Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design

The gleaming marble dining table is warmed by soft beige chairs and wooden panels in the surrounding furniture. What a deluxe dining experience!

​Cosy television room

Kabra House, Spaces and Design Spaces and Design Modern living room
Spaces and Design

Kabra House

Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design

The low sofa is perfect for relaxing while watching television in the cosy ambience created by the wooden floor, blinds and sleek linear furniture.

​Sumptuous bedroom

Kabra House, Spaces and Design Spaces and Design Modern style bedroom
Spaces and Design

Kabra House

Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design

This bedroom exemplifies opulence with its rich upholstery, stylish furniture and classic photo frames adorning the wall.

​Regal splendour

Kabra House, Spaces and Design Spaces and Design Modern style bedroom
Spaces and Design

Kabra House

Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design

Here is another bedroom with sophisticated furniture, upholstery and a beautiful patterned wall. We love the glamorous table with its elegant armchair!


​Intriguing bedroom

Kabra House, Spaces and Design Spaces and Design Modern style bedroom
Spaces and Design

Kabra House

Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design

This bedroom has a unique geometrical décor and natural wood furniture that combines with splashes of yellow and blue to create a playful ambience.

​Cheerful notes

Kabra House, Spaces and Design Spaces and Design Modern style bedroom
Spaces and Design

Kabra House

Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design

This bedroom has a unique, eye-catching arrangement of floating shelves on one wall and maps on the others. We love the trendy chairs too. What an ideal way to decorate the children’s bedroom!

​Stylish bathroom

Kabra House, Spaces and Design Spaces and Design Modern bathroom
Spaces and Design

Kabra House

Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design

The beautiful decorative grill in the ceiling works perfectly with the vintage mirror and rustic stone fittings of this stylish bathroom!

​Lively ambience

Kabra House, Spaces and Design Spaces and Design Modern bathroom Mirror,Tap,Sink,Property,Plumbing fixture,Bathroom sink,Interior design,Bathroom,Wood,Orange
Spaces and Design

Kabra House

Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design

The rough white stone walls of this bathroom are striking enhanced by the vibrant tiles and mirror frame. The yellow glow of the lights behind the mirror looks amazing!

​Trendy bathroom

Kabra House, Spaces and Design Spaces and Design Modern bathroom Mirror,Plumbing fixture,Tap,Sink,Bathroom cabinet,Cabinetry,Bathroom sink,Bathroom,Building,Interior design
Spaces and Design

Kabra House

Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design

This bathroom has a different décor but is as stylish as the other two! The sanitary ware is modern and elegant while the glass panels look classy against the beige walls and countertop.

The design team at Spaces and Design has combined neutral hues with innovative elements and luxurious accessories to create a classy modern mansion. Here in another ideabook that might interest you - A rustic Pune bungalow with amazing views!

8 Pictures of small and beautiful Indian kitchens
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks