9 Ideas to renew the home entrance with stone slabs

An impressive façade enhances the character and class of a house and architects use a wide variety of decorative materials like textured concrete and paint to make it as impressive as possible. While glass and wood have been commonly used for several years to enhance house facades, stone has found it hard to carve a niche on its own due to its rustic appearance. Even though stone was one of the most used materials for construction houses in classic era it has found few takers in modern age.

However, in recent years stone has made a strong comeback due to its availability in varied shades, shapes and textures. Architects are using stone slabs for designing both interior and exterior regions of residential and commercial buildings around the world. Due to their low maintenance cost and ability to withstand climatic changes better than standard bricks, stone slabs are increasingly becoming popular.