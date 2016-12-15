A cosy and beautiful home you will love in Kolkata

Welcome to the Agarwal residence where rich furniture, cosy textures, creative lights, and tasteful decor elements come together for a classy and contemporary living experience. This home uses the best materials and customised accents to add personality and warmth to the interiors. Bright colours pop up randomly in an aesthetic manner, while fashionable fixtures in the bathroom deserve special mention. Rendered by the designers at Spaces and Design in Kolkata, this residence is full of style, uniqueness and life.