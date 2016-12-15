A cosy and beautiful home you will love in Kolkata

Welcome to the Agarwal residence where rich furniture, cosy textures, creative lights, and tasteful decor elements come together for a classy and contemporary living experience. This home uses the best materials and customised accents to add personality and warmth to the interiors. Bright colours pop up randomly in an aesthetic manner, while fashionable fixtures in the bathroom deserve special mention. Rendered by the designers at Spaces and Design in Kolkata, this residence is full of style, uniqueness and life.
A latticed glass panel fills the entryway with natural light, while rich wooden elements add warmth to this space. The beautiful wallpaper on the left lends a regal look, while the wall unit on the right features cabinets and open shelves for both storage and display purposes.
Luxurious sofas in creamy white and elegant wooden panels make the living space simply gorgeous. Brilliant magenta cushions add colour to the area, while stylish lampshades and a coffee table with silver legs complete the look.
The TV unit in the living area is a sleek wooden affair with open shelves for storing accessories. To its right, you will see a luxurious magenta lounger jazzed up with vibrant cushions. Tall brass artefacts add extra glamour to the corner.
Stylish armchairs with rich, silky upholstery and warm wooden touches add to the attraction of the media room. The sleek and long TV unit comes with ample storage room, while a collage of family photos add homeliness to the far end wall.
A pair of regal wooden chairs with bright yellow upholstery and a beautiful end table makes this nook truly gorgeous. The brass Buddha statue adds a dash of calmness, while the ornately carved mirror makes you feel as if you are in a palace.
Warm shades of brown and beige make this dining space earthy and cosy. Elegant high-backed chairs surround a granite-topped table with stylish legs, while the trendy chandelier looks amazing! The Buddha painting and a large potted plant add serenity and freshness.
Equipped with adequate space for moving around, the kitchen uses soft and neutral hues to create a soothing ambiance for cooking. Sleek cabinets help in organising all essentials, while modern steel appliances add a shiny touch.
Warm tones and rich textiles make the master bedroom luxurious, inviting and extremely relaxing. The bed comes with a luxurious high headboard and an elegant seat near its foot end. The in-built wooden closet system looks minimal and classy, while soothing lights offer a romantic vibe.
Bold red and serene blue comes together in the son’s bedroom for a bold and cheerful look. The red and black storage unit next to the study desk looks very cool and modern, while the patterned curtains and playful bedding add to the appeal.
The narrow balcony is clad in grey stone tiles for a sophisticated feel, while white grilles make for a charming touch. An in-built tall wooden shelf holds decorative items, and a large planter with pebbles lends an organic touch here.
Rich brown granite and creamy white marble make this bathroom luxurious as well as earthy. Large mirrors and glass panels ensure that the space feels open and airy, while fashionable sanitary wares promise comfort.
The cosy beige environment of this bathroom is dotted with a sleek wooden cabinet, modern sanitary fixture, a large mirror, and sleek shower panels for a trendy look. The latticed panels behind and above the WC are a unique touch.
Splashes of bright red add boldness and spirit to this black and white bathroom. Sleek glass doors for the shower, a chessboard wall panel, smooth cabinets and counter, and trendy mirrors of different sizes make this a fun space to get fresh.
