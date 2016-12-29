A beautiful and state of the art home for an Indian family

Casa GL is a gorgeous and sprawling family home rendered creatively and tastefully by the interior designers and decorators at Victoria Plasencia Interiorismo in Zapopan, Mexico. But its elegance, sleek and modern designs, luxurious decor scheme, and interesting textures will surely inspire you for your Indian home. The property comprises of multiple living and dining areas to cater to the varied needs of the family members. Beautiful paintings, cosy furnishing, brilliant lighting fixtures, and plentiful use of glass add to the charm of the spacious residence.