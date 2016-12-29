A beautiful and state of the art home for an Indian family

Casa GL is a gorgeous and sprawling family home rendered creatively and tastefully by the interior designers and decorators at Victoria Plasencia Interiorismo in Zapopan, Mexico. But its elegance, sleek and modern designs, luxurious decor scheme, and interesting textures will surely inspire you for your Indian home. The property comprises of multiple living and dining areas to cater to the varied needs of the family members. Beautiful paintings, cosy furnishing, brilliant lighting fixtures, and plentiful use of glass add to the charm of the spacious residence.
White is the dominating hue used for the home’s facade, and it makes the property appear massive and stately. Neat glass windows add style to the building, while wooden panels lend warmth. Surrounded by manicured lawns and lush vegetation, the house looks magnificent.
Elegant sofas, a velvety rug, a classy steel and glass coffee table and a stylish mirror make this living room extremely attractive. Olive green cushions, vases and lamps add bright touches.
This courtyard like space features creamy white walls and a gleaming floor nicely contrasted by a vibrant painting and pastel blue cushions on the sophisticated armchairs.
Plush white couches, a velvety grey rug, a sleek and ultramodern coffee table and a colourful abstract artwork are the highlights of this living area. A couple of white vases with succulents add natural freshness.
Sliding glass doors integrate this entertainment den with the garden beautifully. Beige leather and steel sofas offer classy seating, while a wood and stone TV unit adds a rustic touch to the space.
Stylish grey chairs surround a massive glass-topped table with wooden base for soothing and cosy mealtimes. The painting adds colour to this space, while the chandelier makes for a glamorous touch.
Beige leather and steel chairs surround a long and elegant wooden table in this grand, bright and airy dining space. Floor to ceiling glass windows offer stunning views of the outdoors, and the trendy chandeliers and classy lamps add glamour to the space.
Soft shades of white and grey rule this fashionable open kitchen, while wooden elements offer cosiness. Smooth cabinets, large windows, modern appliances and a smart breakfast counter complete the look and functionality here.
The elegant wooden sideboard, luxurious round mirror, and tall lamps with gleaming steel stands make this corner mind-blowing.
Creamy white and rich wooden hues come together in this lavish master bedroom for a soothing and warm ambiance. Plush textiles, beautiful lampshades, soft recessed lights and a spacious, airy balcony are the assets of this room.
The children’s bedroom with its charming bunk beds, is an explosion of yummy pastel shades of pink, blue, yellow, green and purple. Large glass windows bring in tons of sunlight and fill this space with warmth and cheer. The bunk beds come with a storage unit in between them to house all toys.
The study desk in the children’s bedroom is a charming white affair with neat drawers for easy organisation. Stylish white chairs, elegant lampshades, and three uniquely framed mirrors add to the attraction here, while the soft blue wall lends a soothing touch.
Gorgeous mirrors, fashionable sanitary wares, and a lavish chandelier make this bathroom a treat for the senses. Lush indoor plants add a refreshing touch.
Warm wooden elements combine with elegant shades of grey in this large bathroom for a truly rejuvenating atmosphere. Sleek sinks and mirrors add oodles of style as well.
For more ideas, take another tour - A beautiful and modern 4bhk house in Faridabad.