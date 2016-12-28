A charming and modern home in Indore

Owned by Mr. Bafna Ji, this stylish and pretty home was rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Designers Height in Indore. The bright and cheerful residence features beautiful wallpapers, sleek and contemporary furniture and tasteful lighting. Carefully chosen decor elements make for a unique impression in this home, while a creative false ceiling adds extra glamour. We will explore the different corners of the living space today.
The dark wooden entrance door stands out elegantly in the middle of a vibrant floral wallpapered wall. It makes for a cheery entrance and introduces nature’s beauty in this urban setting.
Against a sunny yellow wall stands a graceful white and wooden storage unit with focused lights fitted to its projecting portion. The cabinets at the bottom have solid doors to keep shoes and umbrellas out of sight, while the cabinet on top has glass panels to display decorative pieces. The beautiful lights help the vases and flowers to look more appealing and eye-catching. The false ceiling too features a dash of yellow for a vibrant look.
Set up under the customised false ceiling, the living area looks inviting and cosy. A large sofa and a gorgeous TV unit steal the show here, while accent lighting creates a soothing atmosphere. The staircase combines stone, steel and glass for an ultramodern appearance, and the wall under it has been lined with stone-like wallpaper for a rustic touch.
A wide and smooth wooden frame adds warmth and elegance to the wallpapered wall holding the TV unit. The backlit unit is a sleek white and wooden affair, with pebbles adding an organic touch to the wooden platform under it. Accent lighting makes the flowers appear more attractive.
The common washbasin unit in the living area has been accommodated by a sleek niche in the wallpapered wall. A stylishly shaped mirror and fashionable, round sink add aesthetic appeal to the space, while the wooden cabinet offers ample storage room.
Crafted from brass and glass, these beautiful wall sconces glow softly and add charm to the stone-like wallpaper under the stairs. Truly classy!
Hope this graceful and cheerful living area inspired you in many ways.