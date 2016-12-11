6 Inexpensive tips to increase value of your home

Over a period of time the value of a residential home generally decreases due to regular wear and tear and also due to fall in property prices in that region. Even if the property is not being put on sale immediately it is advisable to make upgrades or improvements over a period of time to increase its value in view of competition from other properties in the area. While it always helps to keep oneself in the buyers’ shoes while making the home improvement and consider if these will actually be of value to someone else, it is not always possible to gauge market trends.

In this ideabook we will give you tips on improving the value of your house if you are planning to sell it in near future.