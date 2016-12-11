6 Inexpensive tips to increase value of your home

Over a period of time the value of a residential home generally decreases due to regular wear and tear and also due to fall in property prices in that region. Even if the property is not being put on sale immediately it is advisable to make upgrades or improvements over a period of time to increase its value in view of competition from other properties in the area. While it always helps to keep oneself in the buyers’ shoes while making the home improvement and consider if these will actually be of value to someone else, it is not always possible to gauge market trends.
In this ideabook we will give you tips on improving the value of your house if you are planning to sell it in near future.
No one wants to live in a small and house where people have to battle with furniture to find their way across the region. In this last tip about improving the value of a home it is important to emphasize that it should look neat spacious and well –planned to attract attention of a buyer. Small improvements like mirrors and room dividers help to deceive the perception of size and make surfaces look much larger than their actual size. Neutral tones in furniture, furnishings and background helps to enhance the illusion of space.
Here are other doable tips to raise the value of your apartment before selling.
No one can deny the importance of an impressive front doorway which is rightly regarded as the business card of a house as guests use this as a benchmark to judge us. Even if you cannot afford an ornate carved door with all the bells and whistles, a simple one with curved edge and metal or glass door handle is impressive enough. While most home builders consider double pane doors as most impressive form of front doors, even single panes are good enough if maintained well. There is no need to incur unnecessary expenditure of buying a new front door as giving the existing door a fresh coat of paint or polish will extend its life by several more years
There are no dearth of designs and accessories for setting up a walk-in closets in the house as one can view them on both online and offline home décor magazines. Most homes have large cupboards fitted into the walls of each bedroom to stock clothes and other belongings of individuals owning that room. But everyone aspires to have a walk-in wardrobe shown in television shows and movies which showcase affluence of the house owner through their belongings.
If you have empty regions in the house like an unused corridor between two bedrooms, attic or store room then it can easily be turned into a walk-in closet even on a modest budget with the help of a carpenter. Those that prefer a more sophisticated wardrobe can undertake construction of a more stylish walk-in closet with customized furniture and accessories.
The first feature of a house that draws attention of people walking along the road or into the house is its luminosity or brightness. The clarity of vision within a house conveys and aura of safety and comfort besides allowing people to appreciate the décor and layout of the place. Interior decoration consultants understand the importance of natural light to the interior environment and try to form a strong relationship between natural and artificial light to keep home interiors bright. In this rectangular living room we can see how windows across the wall work with recessed lights along the false ceiling to maintain required level of brightness.
Bathrooms are the first places in the house which show signs of use and even the most well- kept bathrooms with expensive tiles can get scratched and chipped and even dull with age over a period of time. Though homeowners take stained or chipped bathroom for granted buyers would not like to move into bathroom with stains and imperfections. Take an expert’s opinion to see if any of these tiles can be polished to bring back old sheen else you may have to replace them to remove imperfections.
Often essential elements such as inside doors and their handles are not given any importance and are considered only as mere functional objects without any aesthetic value. This is because these are non-critical items which can be replaced over a period of time. While creaky or chipped indoor handles are fine in a house that one has been staying in for several years, no one would like to buy a house that has such issues. The ideal practice in this situation would be to either replace all handles as and when they break or just get new ones when the house is being put up for sale.