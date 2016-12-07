15 pictures of small kitchens for your home

If space is small, it doesn’t mean we cannot have the kitchen of our dreams. With the right expert planning, all the necessary equipment can be placed in the kitchen with ease and attention to décor.
In this ideabook, we will bring you 15 pictures of stunning small kitchens
Nothing beats a kitchen with classic wooden cabinets and a matching wallpaper. From sink to dishwasher and oven, the owners of this house found a way to incorporate everything in a very compact space.
Light colours make the space look bigger and that is the reason why this kitchen looks so much bigger and more open than it actually is.
From coloured cabinets to chairs, and even electrical appliances, everything in this kitchen is just bursting with colour.
If you don’t want to take a risk with pastel or bright colours, the safest option is to stick with white and use other objects to add some colour.
This kitchen uses metal tones in the cabinet and lampshades, and to add warmth to the entire space, wood has been added pretty cleverly.
This kitchen looks straight out of a loft from New York with its high ceilings, pre-war pillar, and open spaces. All the elements including the kitchen platform, chairs, and lamp shades have been chosen keeping a modern theme in mind.
Now this kitchen has clearly taken inspiration from the one above and used pastel colours to make the space seem bigger. At the same time, the designers have kept the space minimalist with only a few practical décor items.
Brick walls were a big trend in 2016, and they will continue their winning streak in 2017 as well. The brick wall in the kitchen here provides a perfect contract to the elegantly finished cabinets
In a very small space, this kitchen has managed to add a freezer, stove, chimney, cabinets, dining space, and even a wash area.
While many other kitchens had a bigger cooking area and a smaller dining table, this kitchen truly has the best of both worlds with all the kitchen equipment intact along with a big dining table.
The dining table here has been very intelligently added at a lower level than the kitchen platform, thus providing enough space to cook and host guests for dinner as well.
If you are utterly confused with all the choices here, just go with your favourite shade of wood and flowers, and you are done.
This kitchen provides a fresh take on décor right from the interesting key holder to the wine bottle placement. The fresh flowers and yellow chairs also brighten up the whole space.
When you have a kitchen like this in your house, every day you will feel as if you have been transcended to the late 1800’s, and that has all been possible because of the reclaimed wood, brick walls, and coal heater.
If you had rather be travelling forward in time than backwards, then we recommend an ultra- modern and sleek kitchen like this one.
If you liked this post, you are going to love this as well.