15 pictures of small kitchens for your home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Яркая индивидуальность в типовой квартире, Anna Clark Interiors Anna Clark Interiors Scandinavian style kitchen
If space is small, it doesn’t mean we cannot have the kitchen of our dreams. With the right expert planning, all the necessary equipment can be placed in the kitchen with ease and attention to décor.

In this ideabook, we will bring you 15 pictures of stunning small kitchens 

1. Classic wooden cabinets

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Nothing beats a kitchen with classic wooden cabinets and a matching wallpaper. From sink to dishwasher and oven, the owners of this house found a way to incorporate everything in a very compact space.

2. Pastel colours

Kitchen homify Modern kitchen
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

Light colours make the space look bigger and that is the reason why this kitchen looks so much bigger and more open than it actually is.

3. A little pop of colour

Colour by Numbers homify Eclectic style kitchen Wood Multicolored
homify

Colour by Numbers

homify
homify
homify

From coloured cabinets to chairs, and even electrical appliances, everything in this kitchen is just bursting with colour.

4. Classic white which never goes out of style

Kitchen homify Modern kitchen
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

If you don’t want to take a risk with pastel or bright colours, the safest option is to stick with white and use other objects to add some colour.

5. Industrial theme

Kitchen Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Modern kitchen
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.

Kitchen

Baufritz (UK) Ltd.
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.

This kitchen uses metal tones in the cabinet and lampshades, and to add warmth to the entire space, wood has been added pretty cleverly.

6. Eccentric and modern

Open Kitchen Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern kitchen Quartz
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

Open Kitchen

Lilian H. Weinreich Architects
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

This kitchen looks straight out of a loft from New York with its high ceilings, pre-war pillar, and open spaces.             All the elements including the kitchen platform, chairs, and lamp shades have been chosen keeping a modern theme in mind.


7. Minimalist

Яркая индивидуальность в типовой квартире, Anna Clark Interiors Anna Clark Interiors Scandinavian style kitchen
Anna Clark Interiors

Anna Clark Interiors
Anna Clark Interiors
Anna Clark Interiors

Now this kitchen has clearly taken inspiration from the one above and used pastel colours to make the space seem bigger. At the same time, the designers have kept the space minimalist with only a few practical décor items.

8. Brick walls

Casa Vitelli, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Mediterranean style kitchen
Ossigeno Architettura

Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura

Brick walls were a big trend in 2016, and they will continue their winning streak in 2017 as well. The brick wall in the kitchen here provides a perfect contract to the elegantly finished cabinets

9. Functional and practical

Loft-Container 20', Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Minimalist kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

In a very small space, this kitchen has managed to add a freezer, stove, chimney, cabinets, dining space, and even a wash area.

10. Dinning and kitchen, all in one

Casa R, Architrek Architrek Modern kitchen
Architrek

Architrek
Architrek
Architrek

While many other kitchens had a bigger cooking area and a smaller dining table, this kitchen truly has the best of both worlds with all the kitchen equipment intact along with a big dining table.

11. Divide the area into different levels

Reforma de Cozinha - Florianópolis, Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Modern kitchen
Marina Turnes Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores

The dining table here has been very intelligently added at a lower level than the kitchen platform, thus providing enough space to cook and host guests for dinner as well.

12. Wood and flowers

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

If you are utterly confused with all the choices here, just go with your favourite shade of wood and flowers, and you are done.

13. Fresh and bright

Apartamento Parque Butantã - 50m², Raphael Civille Arquitetura Raphael Civille Arquitetura Minimalist dining room
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

This kitchen provides a fresh take on décor right from the interesting key holder to the wine bottle placement. The fresh flowers and yellow chairs also brighten up the whole space.

14. Vintage and Rustic

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style kitchen
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

When you have a kitchen like this in your house, every day you will feel as if you have been transcended to the late 1800’s, and that has all been possible because of the reclaimed wood, brick walls, and coal heater.

15. ​Ultra-modern and sleek

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

If you had rather be travelling forward in time than backwards, then we recommend an ultra- modern and sleek kitchen like this one.

If you liked this post, you are going to love this as well.

3 Wooden cabins you can build on a tiny budget
Which one of these kitchens inspired you the most?


