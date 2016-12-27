Your browser is out-of-date.

A smart and stylish family home in Bangalore

Justwords Justwords
Scandinavian style kitchen
The interior architects at Indigo Child Projects and Implementation bring you a modern and stylish home in Bangalore today. Sleek and practical designs rule the interiors, while the finishing is aesthetic and minimalistic in nature. Smart and space-saving storage solutions appear almost in every room in this residence, and they look elegant as well. Though mostly neutral and soothing colours have been used in this home, pops of vibrancy will surprise you randomly.

Sleek and youthful

Country style kitchen
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

RESIDENTIAL

Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

Let’s begin the tour with this sleek, modular kitchen rendered in light-hued wood mainly. The cabinets are sleek, sensible and nicely contrasted by the glossy black countertops. The youthful look of this space comes through in the green tiles cladding the backsplash.

Bold and modern

Modern kitchen
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

RESIDENTIAL

Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

The white and beige environment of this kitchen gets a dash of boldness, thanks to the smooth black cabinets. The gleaming steel appliances add a shiny touch to the space.

Cosy and bright

Scandinavian style kitchen
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

RESIDENTIAL

Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

Light-hued wooden cabinets and drawers line this bright and airy kitchen for a cosy and warm look. They are smooth, minimal, and accommodate the appliances smartly too. Glass windows bring in generous amounts of sunlight for a cheerful ambiance here.

Black and wooden magic

Modern style bedroom
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

RESIDENTIAL

Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

The wall to wall closet in this spacious bedroom features unique black and wooden doors for a bold and trendy appearance. They slide open and shut as per your need, without eating up floor space. Inside, several shelves, drawers and cabinets help in organising clothes, shoes, bags and more.

Smooth and neat

Minimalist bedroom
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

RESIDENTIAL

Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

The light wooden hue of this closet system pairs with slim and long steel handles for a subtly glamorous look. Everything is easy to open and shut, while the dressing mirror has been neatly accommodated in the centre.

Sensible furniture

Minimalist bedroom
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

RESIDENTIAL

Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

Love for space-saving solutions finds a whole new meaning with the sleek closet system here. It houses a foldable bed which stays up when you don’t need it. When you need the bed, just pull it down to turn it into a stylish sleeping space.


Mirror and wood

Modern style bedroom
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

RESIDENTIAL

Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

The sliding doors for this closet combine wood and frosted mirror to create a unique look. Clear squares of mirror add a stylish touch to the frosted door.

Vibrant and lively

Modern living room
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

RESIDENTIAL

Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

Red, blue and yellow come together to lend this open shelving system lots of colour and liveliness. Organisation becomes fun with these vibrant shelves and cabinets.

Creative touch

Eclectic style living room
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

RESIDENTIAL

Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

Irregularly shaped white panels add a lovely contrasting touch to the vibrant orange wall here. They are backlit as well for a soothing and dreamy ambiance.

Hope you gathered many ideas from this tour. Here’s another interesting story - A furnished and modern Indian home.

19 ideas to get the most out of a tiny room
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


