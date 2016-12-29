Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Top Home Décor Trends For 2017

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Now that 2016 is coming to a close, it’s time to look forward to the new year, and that also means checking out the home décor trends for 2017.

From splatter patterns to metals, 2017 trends definitely have a lot to offer. While these choices may end up confusing you, we recommend choosing one which would go with your home’s existing style.

Here are the top home decor trends for 2017, as told us by the design experts

1. Colours

Sant Feliu, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style dining room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Gray is a major colour this season and why shouldn’t it be? Grey is subtle, minimalistic, and it gives enough space to add more colour to the décor. The best way to add Grey is by placing a sofa or rug of that colour.

2. Put a cabinet next to bed

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern style bedroom
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

We don’t just sleep in our beds, we read books, check our phones, and work on our laptops. With so many things required around us, it is only apt to use a cabinet next to our beds so that our beds do not get cluttered with stuff.

​3. A luxurious headboard

Baño Vallvidrera, LUV Studio LUV Studio Modern bathroom
LUV Studio

LUV Studio
LUV Studio
LUV Studio

Nothing says amazing like a luxurious headboard over your bed. The best part about installing a headboard is that you don’t have to change your entire bed since it can be installed separately.

4. Clean and more organized

Traditional door Image N Shape Windows & doors Doors Turquoise
Image N Shape

Traditional door

Image N Shape
Image N Shape
Image N Shape

With the right placement of drawers and cabinets, you can make your bedroom super organized and open up a lot of extra space.

5. Geometric patterns

Lara Costafreda, Bloompapers Bloompapers Walls & flooringWallpaper Paper Green
Bloompapers

Bloompapers
Bloompapers
Bloompapers

Geometric patterns have made a new entry to the top trend list, and you are going to absolutely love it. You can add geometric patterns on curtains, wallpapers, bedsheets, and even sofas.

But we love the way the geometric pattern has subtly on the wallpaper of this room.

6. Textures

homify Mediterranean style bedroom White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Playing with textures would never go out of fashion if it were up to us, and we are ecstatic that it is a top trend for the next year. If you too are planning to play with different textures in your home décor, we recommend starting with cotton and wool.


​7. Velvet

Mobiliario, Mandarina Home Mandarina Home BedroomBedside tables
Mandarina Home

Mandarina Home
Mandarina Home
Mandarina Home

Velvet reminds us of the 80’s, which let’s be honest, was one of the best and fun decades of the century. You can incorporate this fabric into your home’s décor by opting for velvet sofas, chairs, headboards, and other furniture.

8. Metal tones

Residencia de Surfista, Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Rustic style kitchen
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores

Metal is a great way to add an industrial touch to your house. If you are someone who loves to use earthy tones, then you can install metal colours like copper, silver, gold, and iron to your home.

This room provides a great contrast to the metal tones by adding bright coloured chairs.

​9. Nature

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Bring nature inside your house by adding natural and forest elements, along with different colours of green. It is a misconception that adding nature inspired décor means only adding flashy green shades. Instead, you can opt for a more subdued shade like the sofa in this living room.

10. Splatter patterns

Inkat Ink blue and Splatter Ink Blue Korla Home HouseholdTextiles
Korla Home

Inkat Ink blue and Splatter Ink Blue

Korla Home
Korla Home
Korla Home

This is the latest technique in textile decoration and it looks as if someone has splatted colour all over the area. While it is easy to go wrong with this, if you choose a tried and tested colour combination like white and blue in this picture, you will never go wrong.

If you like this post, you are going to love this as well.

A contemporary and cosy home in Vadodara
Which one of these trends is your favourite?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks