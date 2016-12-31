16 Bedroom ideas for you to be inspired

As the year comes to an end, our bedroom décor too starts looking outdated, and that is when you know it’s time for a change.
We often pay more attention to functionality in Indian bedrooms, so much so that, we forget about the décor of our bedrooms. But in reality, we can make our bedrooms both functional and beautiful.
Lucky for you, we have put together 16 amazing ideas for Indian bedrooms with the help of experts:
The fabrics you pick for your bedroom can make or break the room’s décor and a good night sleep. Go for comfortable and natural fabrics that don’t get crinkled easily, and then opt for matching cushions for the bed.
We don’t just sleep in our beds, we read books, check our phones, and work on our laptops. With so many things required around us, it is only apt to use a cabinet next to our beds so that our beds do not get cluttered with stuff.
Nothing says amazing like a luxurious headboard over your bed. The best part about installing a headboard is that you don’t have to change your entire bed since it can be installed separately.
With the right placement of drawers and cabinets, you can make your bedroom super organized and open up a lot of extra space.
Less is more, and that is true also for bedrooms. Make your entire bedroom interior minimalistic which will make the entire room look more peaceful and serene.
If minimalism is not your style, then you can pick out wallpaper for the single wall of your bedroom which can make the entire décor stand out.
Not all of us are lucky enough to live in pre-war old houses, but we can construct an arc over our bedrooms to resemble those old houses.
You don’t have to be an Asian to follow the Asian theme. You just have to be a fan of bright colours and kimonos on the walls.
Putting up walls and doors make space look smaller and more congested. If you already have a small bedroom and you want a dressing room as well, then the best way to do that would be by drawing up curtains to partition the space.
Putting up curtains around the way will make your entire bedroom more enclosing and romantic. Not to mention, it is perfect for newly married couples.
If curtains are way more romantic for you, then you can opt for sliding doors. These partitions are great for students who are always on a lookout for a calming place to study.
Nothing says vintage like brick walls in your house. And no, you don’t have to use actual brick walls and wait for the cement to disintegrate. You can opt for wallpapers, tiles, or sheets which give an illusion of a brick wall.
There is nothing better than starting your day on a positive note. You can start doing this by placing a motivating inscription on the wall above your bed.
Why hide all your beloved books in a corner when you can make them the focus of your bedroom? Install a strong book case near your bed, place all your books, and you are ready to go.
Why use a king size bed and a big bedside cabinet when you are living alone? Instead, you can use single sized bed, cabinets, and tables, and clear up space in your room