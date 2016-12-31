Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

16 Bedroom ideas for you to be inspired

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

As the year comes to an end, our bedroom décor too starts looking outdated, and that is when you know it’s time for a change.

We often pay more attention to functionality in Indian bedrooms, so much so that, we forget about the décor of our bedrooms. But in reality, we can make our bedrooms both functional and beautiful.

Lucky for you, we have put together 16 amazing ideas for Indian bedrooms with the help of experts:

​1. Pick out natural fabrics

VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

The fabrics you pick for your bedroom can make or break the room’s décor and a good night sleep. Go for comfortable and natural fabrics that don’t get crinkled easily, and then opt for matching cushions for the bed.

​2. Put a cabinet next to bed

morningside apartment, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Classic style bedroom
BHD Interiors

BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

We don’t just sleep in our beds, we read books, check our phones, and work on our laptops. With so many things required around us, it is only apt to use a cabinet next to our beds so that our beds do not get cluttered with stuff.

3. A luxurious headboard

morningside apartment, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Classic style bedroom
BHD Interiors

BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

Nothing says amazing like a luxurious headboard over your bed. The best part about installing a headboard is that you don’t have to change your entire bed since it can be installed separately.

​4. Clean and more organized

homify Minimalist bedroom White
homify

homify
homify
homify

With the right placement of drawers and cabinets, you can make your bedroom super organized and open up a lot of extra space.

​5. Opt for minimalism

Guest Bedroom Urban Shaastra Minimalist bedroom
Urban Shaastra

Guest Bedroom

Urban Shaastra
Urban Shaastra
Urban Shaastra

Less is more, and that is true also for bedrooms. Make your entire bedroom interior minimalistic which will make the entire room look more peaceful and serene.

6. Go for a wild wallpaper

Green&Yellow Pixers Tropical style bedroom Multicolored leaves,tropical,jungle,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers

Green&Yellow

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

If minimalism is not your style, then you can pick out wallpaper for the single wall of your bedroom which can make the entire décor stand out.


7. An old-school arc

Trulli 66, ABBW angelobruno building workshop ABBW angelobruno building workshop Country style bedroom
ABBW angelobruno building workshop

ABBW angelobruno building workshop
ABBW angelobruno building workshop
ABBW angelobruno building workshop

Not all of us are lucky enough to live in pre-war old houses, but we can construct an arc over our bedrooms to resemble those old houses.

​8. Asian theme

MONOLOCALE FENG SHUI, ROBERTA DANISI architetto ROBERTA DANISI architetto Modern style bedroom Wood Yellow
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

ROBERTA DANISI architetto
ROBERTA DANISI architetto
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

You don’t have to be an Asian to follow the Asian theme. You just have to be a fan of bright colours and kimonos on the walls.

9. Dressing room with curtains (instead of doors)

Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
CO:interior

CO:interior
CO:interior
CO:interior

Putting up walls and doors make space look smaller and more congested. If you already have a small bedroom and you want a dressing room as well, then the best way to do that would be by drawing up curtains to partition the space.

​10. Curtains around the bed

Уютная спальня в восточном стиле, Nada-Design Студия дизайна. Nada-Design Студия дизайна. Asian style bedroom
Nada-Design Студия дизайна.

Nada-Design Студия дизайна.
Nada-Design Студия дизайна.
Nada-Design Студия дизайна.

Putting up curtains around the way will make your entire bedroom more enclosing and romantic. Not to mention, it is perfect for newly married couples.

11. Sliding doors for more privacy

48 метров уюта, YOUR PROJECT YOUR PROJECT Industrial style bedroom
YOUR PROJECT

YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT

If curtains are way more romantic for you, then you can opt for sliding doors. These partitions are great for students who are always on a lookout for a calming place to study.

12. A brick wall

Спальня с элементами лофта и яркими акцентами, Solo Design Studio Solo Design Studio Industrial style bedroom Bricks White
Solo Design Studio

Solo Design Studio
Solo Design Studio
Solo Design Studio

Nothing says vintage like brick walls in your house. And no, you don’t have to use actual brick walls and wait for the cement to disintegrate. You can opt for wallpapers, tiles, or sheets which give an illusion of a brick wall.

13. Motivating inscriptions on the wall

Haruki's apartment, The Goort The Goort Industrial style bedroom
The Goort

The Goort
The Goort
The Goort

There is nothing better than starting your day on a positive note. You can start doing this by placing a motivating inscription on the wall above your bed.

​14. A book lover’s bedroom

CASA MONÉ, NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA Eclectic style bedroom
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA

NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA

Why hide all your beloved books in a corner when you can make them the focus of your bedroom? Install a strong book case near your bed, place all your books, and you are ready to go.

15. A bachelor’s bedroom

Recámaras, Conexo. Conexo. Modern style bedroom Marble Brown
Conexo.

Conexo.
Conexo.
Conexo.

Why use a king size bed and a big bedside cabinet when you are living alone? Instead, you can use single sized bed, cabinets, and tables, and clear up space in your room

​16. Add privacy

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

As you decorate your bedroom, do not forget the importance of privacy.

If you liked this post, you are sure to like this one as well.

A modern Bangalore apartment for a globetrotting couple
Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks