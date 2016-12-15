20 Pictures of modern and simple kitchens for Indian homes

We have said many times and not tired of repeating: the kitchen is the heart of the house, where we reproduce dreams and where we share our triumphs and sorrows. A place where a sip of hot soup is able to bring us back to life. It is in this place where we spend much of our day when we are at home, because not only do we cook there, but we also eat, work, talk, do homework and meditate.

We do not always have enough space to create the great kitchen of dreams, integrating an island or installing marble surfaces, large cabinets and cabinets may be a good idea as well. These elements guarantee functionality for our kitchen and depend only on finding the ideal solution in terms of size, storage capacity, and flexibility of use.

In this book of ideas, we will show some designer examples of practical and beautiful kitchens. Some larger, mostly small, but all making the most of space and light available. Stay tuned and take note, perhaps some of them inspire you to reform yours!