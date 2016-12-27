A beautiful and modern house in Ludhiana

This contemporary house in Ludhiana combines rich textures and elegant colours to make the interiors cosy and inviting. Designed by the architects at Ingenious, the home makes use of decorative wall panels, sleek storage solutions and warm lighting as well. The bedrooms surprise with lively hues, while wooden elements appear here and there for a classy ambiance.
Soft shades like white, beige, brown and pale blue dominate this trendy living room for a simple yet sophisticated look. The sofas are plush, while the printed cushions add visual interest here. The high-backed chairs at the far end are a luxurious touch.
The TV unit in the living room is sleek, smooth and crafted from dark wood. It adds warmth to the white wall and comes with a neat shelf and slim drawers for storage purposes.
Beautifully carved backlit panels like these add glamour to the walls in this residence. Paired with sleek wooden lines, they look almost regal.
The sleek wooden staircase is an attractive feature of this home, with its skeletal look and the way it contrasts the white environment. Large glass windows bring in lots of sunlight and fill the space with brightness and warmth.
Pistachio green and white tones make the modular kitchen a soothing and aesthetic space. There are numerous sleek cabinets to cater to storage needs, while modern appliances lend a trendy look.
Though white is the dominant hue in this minimalistic bedroom, a dash of peach, pink and dark wooden tones break the monotony of the space. Sleek furniture and accent lighting make for a relaxing atmosphere, while the gorgeous decorative panel behind the headboard looks stunning.
Rich and cosy shades of pink, purple and wood make this spacious bedroom a lavish space. A sofa and a settee at the foot of the bed make for comfy spots where you can unwind without going to bed. Patterned bedding and a tufted headboard with decorative panels on either side adds elegance here.
Abundant use of soft shades of green make this bedroom lively, youthful and comforting. The wooden bed features an unusual design, while patterned cushions offer aesthetic appeal.
Rich purple bedding and plump cushions add tons of luxury and royal charm to this modern bedroom. The furniture is sleek, and the wood and leather headboard features concealed lighting for a fashionable ambiance.
The well-kept garden is dotted with tall trees, modest plants and busy shrubs for a lively look. It contrasts the neutral tones of the home’s exterior nicely.
