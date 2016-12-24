Tips for false ceilings: modern and beautiful

For those who wish to renew their rooms or dining rooms, the best option is using drywall. This element is available in plenty in the market and it quite easy to handle which makes it a wonderful technique for you to give all your rooms a distinctive touch and quite an original look.

This technique works using drywall and creativity to add to the ceilings lending a more delicate moving aspect. If you want to know more about this method, we have many tips that will help you to decorate your home. You just have to see the light, formations on the roof and have the exact measurements for setup. It's very fast and its beautiful!

So, here we go and have a look at the tips you should know before starting.